McGrath skippers Leinster, Lowry and Baloucoune return for Ulster

Luke McGrath will captain Leinster in Saturday's interprovincial URC clash with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium (KO 7.35pm – LIVE on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV).

McGrath will be partnered at half-back by Ross Byrne, while there's a change to Leo Cullen's midfield as Rory O'Loughlin comes in to partner Jamie Osborne.

Jimmy O'Brien retains the number 15 shirt with Adam Byrne and Tommy O'Brien on the wings.

Up front, there's a new look front row as Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa all come into the lineup.

Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy are once more packing down in the second row while the back row is also unchanged, Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan completing the forwards.

From the replacements, Cullen can call upon Seán Cronin, new centurion Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, David Hawkshaw and Martin Moloney.

Michael Lowry is among the changes for Ulster but James Hume and Kieran Treadwell have stayed with the Ireland squad as cover ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations clash with England in Twickenham.

However Lowry – who scored two tries on his Ireland debut against Italy two weeks ago – is back for Ulster in one of five changes from last week’s bonus-point win over Cardiff.

Springbok Duane Vermeulen, Craig Gilroy, Andrew Warwick are also drafted in with Sam Carter recalled in the second row in place of Iain Henderson who is on the bench for Ireland tomorrow.

Ulster recorded a first away win over Leinster since 2013 before Christmas but Leinster still hold a four-point lead over second-placed Ulster.

ULSTER: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, S Moore, S McCloskey, C Gilroy, B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, J Andrew, M Moore, A O’Connor (Capt), S Carter, M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Mick Kearney, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

LEINSTER: J O'Brien, A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, J Osborne, T O'Brien, R Byrne, L McGrath (Capt); E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala'alatoa, R Molony, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan

Replacements: S Cronin, P Dooley, T Clarkson, D Toner, D Leavy, N McCarthy, D Hawkshaw, M Moloney

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)