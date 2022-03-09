James Ryan says Ireland prepared for Twickenham roar  

Simon Lewis

Once bitten and all that. Ireland go to Twickenham this Saturday with James Ryan confident the team can learn from their Parisian experience last month when he admitted they may have lost their focus in the teeth of a raucous sell-out crowd.

Ryan captained Ireland at Stade de France in the absence of injured skipper Johnny Sexton and suffered a 30-24 defeat in the round two clash as Andy Farrell’s men faced an away crowd for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic closed stadiums in the spring of 2020.

So, yesterday, when the second row, who is set to return to the Ireland pack having overcome an adductor strain that forced him out of the third-round thumping of Italy, suggested the team “lacked a bit of focus at times” against the French, not least in conceding a first-minute try and then trailing 19-7 at half-time, it was worth enquiring whether the men in green had succumbed to something of a culture shock in front of 80,000 opposition supporters.

“Yeah, I think a little bit. I think it could have influenced us a little bit. That's why I kind of mentioned the focus piece. It's something we definitely won't forget to mention going forward.

“A lot of new guys have come in, a lot of guys who haven't played in an occasion like that, so it does have a bit of an impact.

“For us, that's one of the things we have mentioned this week, just making sure when we are getting our mental prep done that we take into account that it's going to be very noisy.

“It's going to be louder than say the Aviva can be at times. So, making sure that we are focused and start well.

“When you go away to the Stade de France or England, if you start poorly, the crowd gets into the game off the back of it, then it can be tricky.

“Starting well and being aware of the crowd going into the game is important.”

Forewarned in Paris is forearmed ahead of Twickenham this Saturday, Ryan agreed. “Big time, yeah, yeah. It will stand to all of us when we play in Stade de France again. Having that experience will be great for us if we take the learnings from it.” It is easy to forget that Ryan is still only 25 given the body of work he has compiled and the success he has enjoyed with both Leinster and Ireland. His first visit to Twickenham saw him help to land the 2018 Grand Slam but that remains and Ireland’s last win at the stadium.

Ryan experienced two of the three subsequent defeats in south-west London, a 24-12 reverse in the 2020 championship and an 18-7 Autumn Nations Cup loss in November of the same year, when the stands were empty of supporters.

“The last time I went it was definitely very different to the previous couple of times but it’s a great stadium to play in. It’s a bit different to Stade de France but it’s brilliant. Probably the big thing is when you get off the bus outside Twickenham and you walk 50 or 100 metres, I don’t know what it is but it’s pretty cool because there’s thousands and thousands of people there.

“It’s a great stadium play in, 80,000. It’s a good bit bigger than the Aviva.”