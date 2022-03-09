'Brilliant' Andy Farrell challenges me to get better, says Johnny Sexton  

Simon Lewis

Johnny Sexton has praised the impact of Andy Farrell on his career and revealed senior Ireland players lobbied for his initial appointment to Joe Schmidt’s coaching staff in 2016.

Sexton, 36, was elevated to the Test captaincy as one of Farrell’s first acts when succeeding Joe Schmidt as head coach in late 2019 and the veteran fly-half is set to lead Ireland into their Guinness Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham this Saturday.

The pair were first brought together in 2013, when Warren Gatland selected Sexton for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia and made Farrell his defence coach. The Leinster and Ireland playmaker went on to start all three Tests in the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies and yesterday spoke of the deep impression the Englishman made on the Irish players during that tour.

Farrell was England’s defence coach under Stuart Lancaster at the time but joined Schmidt’s Ireland coaching ticket ahead of the 2016 summer tour to South Africa and in the aftermath of a poor home World Cup in 2015.

Speaking yesterday as the IRFU announced a new contract for the fly-half to run to the end of the 2023 World Cup and which the player later confirmed would be his last before retirement, Sexton spoke of the influence Farrell has had and continues to exert on him and his career.

"He's had a big impact on me as a player,” the Ireland captain said.

"The first time you meet him, it was how impressive he was. Obviously, it was defence primarily in 2013 with the Lions and when the opportunity came up, all the senior Irish players rang Joe Schmidt and said 'we need to get this guy, he's top quality'.

"It was one of Joe's big decisions at the time to get him in, it gave us a huge spike. It was a huge factor in us winning the Grand Slam.”

Farrell’s tenure as head coach began with a commitment to develop the team’s playing style but it took time for Irish results to reflect a more expansive approach and England’s visit to Dublin last March in the final round of the 2021 championship marked the start of an impressive run of form that only defeat in France three weeks ago has disrupted.

"He's come in as a head coach and put his own stamp on things, which was a brave thing to do,” Sexton said. “To totally change the way we were playing, the way we approach games - it took a while, we stayed patient and was confident in what he was doing and knew it would eventually sink in and we'd get it.

"We've had a period of good performances, we came a little bit unstuck against France and we hope to bounce back this week.

"But, he's been brilliant since he came in. He's always challenging us, challenging me to get better."