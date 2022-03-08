De Allende declared fit as Munster ready to 'embrace the challenge' in South Africa

Springbok centre Damian de Allende successfully took part in Munster’s first training session in Pretoria and will be available for this Saturday’s clash against the Bulls.

That positive injury update was the big news out of the Munster camp on Tuesday as they settled into their team base in South Africa and swiftly resumed preparation for this weekend’s all-important United Rugby Championship clash.

Having overcome an abdomen injury, De Allende was cleared to tour with the 33-player travelling squad, and coach Johann van Graan confirmed the powerful centre was now “fit and available”.

“It’s great to be back in Pretoria,” Van Graan said with a beaming smile as he sat down to chat with the media. “The weather is fantastic and we’re looking forward to the week. It was good to have Damian take part in training, but we will wait until later in the week before we decide if we’ll use him this Saturday or wait until next week.”

Munster’s last trip to South Africa was dramatically cut short following the detection of the Omicron variant, but Van Graan reiterated that this was a “fresh start” for the group.

“As a group we spoke about what happened the last time we were in South Africa, and it was really unfortunate that we got stuck here and a few of us got Covid. But that’s in the past, and we’ve all arrived here in good spirits."

There is of course a very different composition to this Munster touring group compared to the squad that arrived on South African shores towards the end of last year.

There are nine Munster players currently with the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England as Jeremy Loughman joins the squad for the first time, while several players remain in various stages of injury rehabilitation.

In their absence, Jack O’Donoghue will captain a 33-player travelling squad that includes six members of the Academy, with Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Eoin O’Connor, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson all making the trip.

“When I first came to Munster we set out to build a squad that boasted real depth,” Van Graan commented. “This is the perfect opportunity for the next guy in line to really step up and make his mark. Since the 2019 World Cup, our academy and senior teams have spent a lot of time training together, so we really trust our system, and there is a great team spirit and unity in our group.

“We know it’s going to be a big test against the Bulls, though. Not a lot has changed from their perspective, they’re the Currie Cup champions and a top team in South Africa that has won a lot of competitions. They have an excellent coaching staff, world-class players, and then when you consider the altitude and heat, it all adds up to what I’m sure is going to be a really fierce challenge.” Van Graan, who spent several years coaching at the Bulls, is all too aware of the impact that playing on the South African highveld can have on travelling teams.

“The only way I can describe the altitude is that you can struggle to breathe and to recover. When I was at the Bulls, you heard of it and saw the coastal sides coming up and battling with it, but even when we toured Australia and then came back home, we could also feel it. So you’ve got to manage the game really well because your legs get heavy and it’s difficult to catch your breath. Before we came here last time we’d spent quite a lot of time preparing for the altitude factor, but this time we’ve had a quick turnaround from one game in the cold of Limerick to now being in the heat of Pretoria. But our theme for the week is to ‘embrace the challenge’.”