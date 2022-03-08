Injury ends Jordan Larmour’s Six Nations campaign

News that Jordan Larmour has been ruled out of Ireland’s last two Six Nations games, against England and Scotland, shows again how fortunes can wax and wane at the top level.

The Leinster back was a man in a hurry during his first couple of years at Test level. Joe Schmidt gave him ample opportunities on the wing and there was a residency at full-back during the Kiwi’s crossover period as head coach with Andy Farrell.

At 24, time remains on Larmour’s side but he now finds himself nursing a hip injury and possibly contemplating how he has started just two games for his country since the 2020 Six Nations. His last cap came against Japan last summer.

He is, for now anyway, a squad player. That’s rugby.

It may be that the 2019 World Cup was the moment that got away from him. It’s true that there were starts against Scotland and Samoa but he had to provide back-up to Rob Kearney against Japan and New Zealand despite some impressive form.

He wasn’t alone then in that respect.

Andrew Conway, Tadhg Beirne, and Dave Kilcoyne all had their champions in the debate for greater game time at that competition. Like Larmour, they could argue that their form and game time didn’t match up but circumstances have changed for the better.

Conway and Beirne have since bundled their way into the starting XV and the loss of Andrew Porter for the rest of the Six Nations offers may finally open the door for Kilcoyne to make his mark on a crucial Six Nations game as the first-choice loosehead.

The choice in Twickenham this week will be a straight one between the Munster man and Cian Healy. The latter seems to be the favourite, but ‘Killer’ has been playing well and brings the greater body of work with his club so far this season.

“He’s in great form,” said Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell last week. “He’s, physically, probably in the best shape I’ve ever seen him in, a lot of more experienced now and further down the track. A lot more experienced, I suppose, in terms of what Andy wants and how Andy wants him to play and, I suppose, us to play.

“He’s a real pleasure to have around the squad. He runs and leads a lot of the social committees here and he’s great fun. So he’s a brilliant asset to us. He has that real speed, power. He has got that acceleration which most of the modern Irish forwards seem to have and that’s a real asset to him.”

O’Connell was just as effusive when asked about Healy. It looks a tight one. All but 30 of Healy’s 114 caps have come from the off.

Kilcoyne has started just a dozen of his 46 to date but it was around about now this time 12 months ago when Farrell gave him the nod ahead of ‘Church’ for the last Championship game, at home to England.

That represented a first ever start for the 33-year-old in a Six Nations game against a side other than Italy. It is a game he has since described as a “huge moment”, although he came off concussed after just 20 minutes.

What that tells us is that this Ireland management team trusts him for an assignment of some magnitude. England have been well below their best so far in the competition but games in HQ remain up there in terms of the game’s ultimate tests.

Eddie Jones has already started the mind games by describing Ireland as the most cohesive side in the game but the absence of Porter and Rónan Kelleher from the front row reduces that in a key area and places extra strain on the visitors’ options off the bench.

Farrell has called Munster’s Jeremy Loughman into the squad as extra loosehead cover but the 26-year old’s first experience of a senior Ireland camp will centre on the training pitch.

Decisions needs making elsewhere, too.

Iain Henderson’s return from a bout of Covid is a considerable boost. The Ulster captain got 80 minutes under his belt against Cardiff over the weekend and his presence leaves Farrell with a wealth of options in the second row.

There is a similar spate of riches — and choices — in the back row, at midfield and on the wings but Hugo Keenan is a dead cert for full-back and Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park are poised to fill the half-back shirts.

Barring injuries, of course. And Covid.

If the focus is on individuals that may or may not be involved this next few days then the weekend looms as a pivotal moment for the collective whose campaign has lost some steam with a loss to France and a stroll against 13-man Italy.

Win and Ireland get to keep title hopes alive going into that last game at home to the Scots.

Lose and there will be an inescapable sense of disappointment after the highs of last November and the impressive start against Wales this spring.