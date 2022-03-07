Munster in South Africa: 'It's going to be a completely different experience'

Munster’s arrival in South Africa this week stands in stark contrast to the unsettled circumstances they faced during last year’s ill-fated trip.

Towards the end of 2021, Munster found themselves stranded in South Africa after their tour was dramatically cut short following the detection of the Omicron variant, which also led to the postponement of scheduled United Rugby Championship games against the Bulls and Lions.

After days of uncertainty and forced isolation in a quarantine hotel, the majority of the travelling group were finally able to board a relief flight back home just weeks before Christmas, but as many as 14 players and staff had to be left behind until they’d waited out their isolation period after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

It marked the start of a fast-spreading fourth wave in South Africa, but the current Covid-19 landscape is dramatically different as Munster once again touched down OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.

In the province of Gauteng, where Munster will face their re-scheduled matches against the Bulls and Lions, all Covid-19 indicators have continued their steady decline, with local expert Ridhwaan Suliman confirming that “deaths in the province are almost down to the lowest recorded levels as seen pre-Omicron wave”.

Those figures offer important reassurance, with the enduring hope being that - barring any unforeseen circumstances as experienced last time around - this will be a far more settled tour to South Africa.

Former Springbok Stefan Terblanche, who blazed a trail for many South Africans when he spent several seasons at Ospreys and Ulster before such overseas stints became commonplace, is of the view that Munster should not be underestimated despite missing several first-choice players from their touring party.

“It’s really important for the competition that the northern hemisphere teams are able to successfully come and tour South Africa, to experience the conditions here, and for the rugby public to see teams like Munster in action.

“I know from experience that when I went to play for the Ospreys I was absolutely useless early on. In the first few games, as I adjusted to the conditions, the different lines of running, the wet field and smaller stadiums, it all contributed to a period where I had to find my feet. Conversely, it’s going to be a completely different experience for the likes of Munster to come and play at altitude, in the summer heat and against South African teams that are now at full strength with all their Springboks available.”

The weather forecast for the week in Pretoria suggests temperatures will hover close to the 30ºC mark, although there is expected to be some cloud cover around on game-day, with kick-off at 4pm local time (2pm Irish time).

“The Bulls would be expected to have the upper hand playing at home,” Terblanche says. “We’ve seen the strength they have under Jake White with their powerful forwards and traditional strengths, and this game at Loftus is definitely going to be one of the highlights of this weekend’s action.

“Many South African supporters may not know Munster all that well, but they are one of the best teams in Europe without a doubt. They're a club with a proud history and they know how to win big games. Yes, they are missing players due to injury or Six Nations duty, but the Bulls won’t be underestimating them that’s for sure. Johann (van Graan) is also an incredible coach, and his understanding of conditions in Pretoria will be of immense value. Munster won’t shy away from the physical battles, and this should be a good measure of their depth and strength.”

Munster arrived in South Africa off the back of a resounding 64-3 victory over the Dragons, and while the Bulls were not in URC action this past weekend, several first-choice players were involved in domestic competition as they thrashed the Griquas in the local Currie Cup.

There was game-time for the likes of Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cornal Hendricks, Marcell Coetzee, Arno Botha, Bismarck du Plessis and Lizo Gqboboka, who are the calibre of players that Munster can expect to face this weekend.

Gqboboka said they were certainly looking forward to finally hosting Munster at Loftus.

“We’ve experienced how challenging it is to play overseas, and so it will be really good to take on the likes of Munster on our home turf. We’ve seen how strong Munster are, but there can be no excuses for us, this is a really exciting opportunity to test ourselves after missing out on the match last year.”