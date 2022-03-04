Connacht suffer at Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship

The victors ran in eight converted tries to rack up a sumptuous winning score
A dejected John Porch after Connacht's defeat to Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 22:58
Alan Lorimer

Edinburgh Rugby 56 

Connacht 8 

Connacht’s hopes of extending a two-match winning run was dealt a crushing blow by an Edinburgh Rugby side that, after trailing by 8-0 going into the second quarter, ran in eight converted tries to rack up a sumptuous winning score.

It was a bitter night for Connacht who had hoped to play expansive rugby on Edinburgh’s 4G surface at the Dam Health Stadium. In the event they did succeed in that objective for the opening 22 minutes but were then hit by a deluge of scores from an Edinburgh side that was simply unstoppable with ball in hand.

Connacht’s dominant start, aided by a yellow card shown to Edinburgh’s number 8 Mesulame Kunavula, brought quick points from Jack Carty who was at the heart of the visitors’ potent attacks that had the Edinburgh defence scrambling to stay in the game.

Then when Carty again created space, Connacht turned pressure into points with a try from accurate handling and a final long pass from Ireland squad returnee Dave Heffernen room that allowed Peter Sullivan to squeeze in at the corner for an 8-0 lead.

But rather like sudden changes in the Scottish weather, Edinburgh, after tidying up their attacking play transformed their fortunes, hitting Connacht with a try from a line-out steal and a clever attack on the blindside by Blair Kinghorn whose flat pass put Emiliano Boffelli over for the home side’s opening try.

Boffelli converted his own try and before half time added the extras to two further tries from full back Henry Immelman and hooker Dave Cherry to give Edinburgh a useful 21-8 interval lead.

Connacht’s hopes of regaining a foothold in the game were sunk a minute into the second half when Kinghorn created and finished off Edinburgh’s bonus point try, converted by Boffelli. Thereafter Edinburgh, fuelled by a full tank of confidence added tries by Ramiro Moyano, Immelman, Glen Young, and Ben Vellacot all converted by Boffelli for their best victory of the season.

Scorers for Edinburgh Rugby: Tries Boffelli, Immelman (2), Cherrry, Kinghorn, Moyano, Young, Vellacot Cons Boffello (8) 

Scorers for Connacht: Try Sullivan Pen Carty 

Edinburgh: H Immelman; R Moyano (J vd Walt 65), J Lang (M Currie 66), C Dean, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos (B Vellacot 49); B Venter (H Courtney 62), D Cherry (A McBurney 62), A Williams (L Atalifo 62); P Phillips, G Young (J Campbell 69); B Muncaster, C Boyle, M Kunavula (R Brown 63).

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton (T Farrell 46); J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 64); J Duggan (T Tuimauga 52), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 49)(D Heffernan 69), J Aungier (D Robertson-McCoy 51); O Dowling, L Fifita (N Murray 67); C Prendergast, C Oliver (J Butler 61), P Boyle (A Papali’i 51) 

Referee Craig Evans (WRU)

