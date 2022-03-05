This review turned out to be as transparent as the mysteries of front-row scrummaging 

TO USE a rugby analogy, we still don’t know what exactly misfired in the scrum and if any particular individuals were most responsible for bringing it down.

But it’s been formally re-set now and we’re told everyone is engaged.

Despite assurances that the independent review into why Ireland’s women failed to qualify for the 2021 World Cup would be published, it wasn’t.

The independent company who produced it confirmed at yesterday’s press conference that the review included plenty of first-person testimony but in anonymous form, without naming names.

If identities were non-attributable or could be redacted, why not publish it?

The IRFU’s response? ‘Following discussions with FairPlay Ltd (the consultants) and the IRFU’s external legal counsel, the IRFU was unequivocally advised that publication of the full report could be seen as a breach of confidentiality for those who participated in it.’ So the review turned out to be as transparent as the mysteries of front-row scrummaging.

Not exactly ideal then from a sport obsessed with ‘learnings’ and ‘work-ons’.

All parties apparently finally agreed on publishing the recommendations, not the actual review.

That those number 30 indicates the IRFU’s acceptance of how much change is needed to get Ireland’s XVs back on track.

No one got fingered for the blame but the players’ (past and present) desperate pleas for change appears to have fallen on some willing ears.

Two new roles- ‘Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways’ and a women’s XV ‘Programme Manager’ - are being created.

Another €1million is going into the women’s pot, bringing it up to €4m (though no details of how/where it will be spent yet) and there’s also notable commitments to making many of the current part-time backroom roles (assistant coach, S&C, psychologist, nutritionist) full-time.

Given the candour of new IRFU CEO Kevin Potts and executive board member Fiona Steed you couldn’t doubt their sincerity or passion.

They insisted this is a ‘new dawn’ for the Irish women’s game.

They also emphasised that creating a professional model for the women’s game may not yet be appropriate here.

The review recommended ‘hybrid or retainer contracts’ as one possibility, but what they might look like will be up to the new women’s High Performance boss.

Looking up then, not down, and there were other reasons for optimism in the past week.

Munster announced its inaugural schools’ Cups (Senior and Junior) for girls, starting with four and six entries respectively.

Steed, Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams and new assistant coach Niamh Briggs (coaching UL Bohemians as well as scouting) were among those who witnessed first-hand the benefits of the burgeoning All-Ireland league in a showcase trio of finals/playoffs in Donnybrook last Saturday.

Score lines may not always have reflected it but all three were thoroughly absorbing and entertaining, with plenty of cohesive play, even if pock-marked with the sort of kicking inconsistency (positionally and from the tee) that still stymies Ireland at international level. Chicken. And. Egg.

This first WAIL treble-header in a very social venue attracted decent support and a lively atmosphere.

Early in the first game a steward arrived up to the stand to threaten to eject a particularly raucous gang of teenagers whose chants he deemed too colourful.

‘Ah leave them alone’, ribbed others, ‘they’re exactly what the games need!’ and off he sloped, unable to argue.

It was instructive to hear a gang of teenagers (mostly boys) shouting passionately for Old Belvedere’s women. They clearly knew and appreciated individual players and supported them through a gender-less prism. They were there simply to shout for ‘Belvo’ in a rugby match.

Blackrock College brought similarly loud support from a gang of young men with rehearsed chants extolling the talents of out-half Jackie Shiels and Ireland star Dorothy Wall.

Mistakes were made, players weren’t perfect nor were they expected to be, given their amateur status.

What was heartening was the overall quality of play and the support, especially from young men unencumbered by the sort of old-school patriarchy and bias of which some previous IRFU leadership has been accused.

Yesterday’s events should improve the quality of preparation and pathways for Ireland’s senior players and also rub off on club standards. Chicken and egg again.

The players’ response will rightly be judged on the field and it feels like a stricter eye is now being trained on those, who might be bringing down that scrum, either subconsciously or deliberately.