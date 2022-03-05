The report into Ireland's World Cup failure: key points

The report into Ireland's World Cup failure: key points
Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 01:00
Brendan O'Brien

  • All 30 recommendations have been accepted by the IRFU
  • The recommendations are spread across areas including player selection, psychology, analysis, player development, culture, leadership and S&C with a lack of synchronization highlighted as a major flaw up to now
  • Contrary to what had been agreed, the report was not published in full after discussion with the consultants FairPlay Ltd and the IRFU’s own legal counsel
  • One result of this is that there are no personal testimonies and no names of any description used in the document containing the recommendations that was released for public consumption
  • An additional one million euro is to be invested in the women’s game
  • A new Head of Women’s Performance and Pathway role is to be filled
  • One of this employee’s key considerations will be how to find the right balance between the sevens and XVs women’s game. “There is certainly a perception there that it needs clarity,” said IRFU CEO Kevin Potts
  • The role of director of women’s rugby and sevens, filled by Anthony Eddy until he stepped down yesterday, has effectively been disbanded
  • Potts insisted that Eddy’s exit was not linked to the report
  • Gemma Crowley has already been appointed to another new role, that of Women’s XVs national team manager
  • Potts has apologised formally to players’ representatives and players “who have felt let down or not respected”
  • The union has been encouraged to explore hybrid or retainer contracts for top XVs players for the first time
  • The review has been welcomed by the players’ representatives and by Sport Ireland

More in this section

Sam Monaghan dejected after the game 25/9/2021 IRFU takes a crucial first step but a long road is still ahead for women's rugby
Edinburgh v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Connacht suffer at Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship
Robert Baloucoune with Kirby Myhill and Aled Summerhill 4/3/2022 Robert Baloucoune shows Ireland credentials as Ulster power past Cardiff 
<p>Clontarf's Alex Soroka during a Leinster Rugby squad training at UCD </p>

Clontarf to donate gate monies to Irish Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up