The report into Ireland's World Cup failure: key points

- All 30 recommendations have been accepted by the IRFU
- The recommendations are spread across areas including player selection, psychology, analysis, player development, culture, leadership and S&C with a lack of synchronization highlighted as a major flaw up to now
- Contrary to what had been agreed, the report was not published in full after discussion with the consultants FairPlay Ltd and the IRFU’s own legal counsel
- One result of this is that there are no personal testimonies and no names of any description used in the document containing the recommendations that was released for public consumption
- An additional one million euro is to be invested in the women’s game
- A new Head of Women’s Performance and Pathway role is to be filled
- One of this employee’s key considerations will be how to find the right balance between the sevens and XVs women’s game. “There is certainly a perception there that it needs clarity,” said IRFU CEO Kevin Potts
- The role of director of women’s rugby and sevens, filled by Anthony Eddy until he stepped down yesterday, has effectively been disbanded
- Potts insisted that Eddy’s exit was not linked to the report
- Gemma Crowley has already been appointed to another new role, that of Women’s XVs national team manager
- Potts has apologised formally to players’ representatives and players “who have felt let down or not respected”
- The union has been encouraged to explore hybrid or retainer contracts for top XVs players for the first time
- The review has been welcomed by the players’ representatives and by Sport Ireland
