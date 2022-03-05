Women's game still has long way to go but report offers chance of a solid start

Yesterday’s publication of the independent review into the failure of the women’s team to make this year’s World Cup brought with it an undeniable sense of relief and renewed hope after too many years of regression and burgeoning acrimony.

The group representing past and present players that did so much to bring the bad blood to the wider public’s attention with a scathing pre-Christmas condemnation of the union gave a resounding thumbs up to the findings and the list of 30 recommendations.

Sport Ireland likewise. The IRFU’s commitment to act on every one of them, and its apology for past issues, whether those were perceived or not, has changed the mood music. The pity is it has taken so long given so many of the recommendations amount to more or less basic requirements.

Decks that had been awash with bad blood for so long have been scrubbed almost clean as new pathways, personnel structures and more money are ushered in to bolster the women’s game but there are still tough days to come.

Fiona Steed did much of the talking at yesterday’s presentation. A former player and current member of the IRFU’s Union Committee and the chair of its Women’s Sub Committee, her self-professed penchant for straight-talking laid it out plain.

“Look, there may well be a bit of pain. To be absolutely brutal, the gap is there between England and France and the rest of the world at the moment. They are ahead of us. We need to be top three in the Six Nations.

“I see that as achievable. I see that as success, whatever position in the top three. And then get into the top tier to compete consistently against the best in the world until we become the best in the world.”

No-one should need telling that the union missed pretty much all of its own targets in the women’s game in recent years, most notable among them the failure to make the World Cup and the absence from the Olympics last year of the women’s sevens squad.

Kevin Potts, the recently-installed CEO, opted against putting a time frame on the senior team’s hoped-for future success lest it sit as a chain around their necks. Those KPIs will be among the brief of a new head of women’s performance and pathways.

Whoever lands that role has a lot of strands to string together.

Amanda Bennett, the former Wales international who chaired the review on behalf of FairPlay Ltd and the IRFU, suggested that it is “very unlikely this will be a straight line to success” but that the fruits of these labours should become apparent by 2025.

“It's obviously disappointing we didn't make the World Cup,” said Potts. “We are where we are but what we are doing is we're ploughing significant resources to enable the team to perform to its capacity over the coming years.

“I met with Greg McWilliams for the first time last week. We had a long discussion. He is extremely enthusiastic about his plans to develop and the culture around the team and what's coming to support him. I think he will do a really good job.”

The appointment of McWilliams, who has taken over as senior women’s coach from Adam Griggs, has been widely welcomed. The departure of Anthony Eddy as director of sevens and women’s rugby, it must be said, has not been mourned.

This turnover in top-level personnel, something that includes Potts’ accession after the retirement of Philip Browne, can only assist the writing of this new chapter but there was one obvious absentee from yesterday’s media briefings.

David Nucifora remains the IRFU’s head of performance. Everything discussed and dissected yesterday and over the course of the last three months or so happened under his watch. He should have been available to give his take and to face uncomfortable questions.

“David has been working away on putting in the implementation status that you had today,” said Potts. “This is so important to the IRFU that I, as CEO, am dealing with this today. David is getting on with the tasks that need to be done.”

The fact that the full document wasn’t published as promised was another black mark. Repeated claims about the need for anonymity don’t change the fact that testimonies can be relayed from a Player X or Official Y. Their absence sits uncomfortably.

Ultimately, what we had instead was a report heavy on nuts and bolts but utterly absent of fault when it comes to the individuals involved. The IRFU now needs to demonstrate its declarations of goodwill with acts rather than words and to move fast.

Two-thirds of the recommendations are 'in process' already. Among those pending is one pertaining to a culture of consultation and engagement with players and the establishment of an annual culture health check.

Potts refuted the suggestion when asked if the omission of Cliodhna Moloney, who criticised an Eddy interview last year as 'slurry spreading', from the upcoming Six Nations squad was down to how she spoke out back then.

He spoke of a recent culture of engagement with players who, rightly or wrongly, had held their counsel for many years for fear that to speak out or criticise would be harmful to them. Channels would remain open, he said, as long as he is the man at the top. “I spoke to some players this week and I have an open invitation to the players I have been dealing with to speak to me when they want,” he claimed. “Hopefully that is the culture we will see going forward.”