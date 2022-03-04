IRFU takes a crucial first step but a long road is still ahead for women's rugby

What was published?

The decision to publish the report only partially, despite the promise of full disclosure, has attracted some criticism. When the IRFU committed to full transparency they allowed an expectation of a warts-and-all publication to build. In reality, that promise was made in panic, aimed at quelling waves and waves of negative coverage and moving the story on, rather than presenting a genuine attempt to start rebuilding relationships with their players. That they committed to it without checking it was possible was foolish and it has put a dampener on what should be heralded as the start of a new era for the women’s game. In reality, what matters are that the recommendations are the right ones and that they are implemented in full. The players say they are satisfied they meet the requests they have been making, and that’s good enough for me.

The role of Kevin Potts

The arrival of Kevin Potts as CEO in January could not have been better timed. Although it is inconceivable that he would not have been aware of the challenges swirling around the women’s programme in his previous role of Chief Operating Officer, his willingness to lead in resolving the issues over the last few months has been impressive. He has taken part in every meeting with the players’ representatives and been in constant communication with them in an effort to understand the issues in more detail and agree solutions. His apology might have been a surprise, but it suggests that he understands that in order for trust to be rebuilt, he has to be seen as representing a new-look IRFU - one that values and respects the role of women and girls within the whole game. Having put himself right at the heart of these issues, he will come under pressure to ensure proper delivery, but he has made a great start.

Increased funding

It was notable that the players’ letter last year did not reference money. This was deliberate as the feeling was that money was not the key problem. Rather the problem was about how the existing pot was being spent and whether those determining where it went, really understood the needs of the women’s game at the elite end. That said, it is not an exaggeration to say that since Ireland last won anything in 2015, the women’s game has accelerated faster than at any other time of its existence. There are contracted players now in France, England and New Zealand, while Wales and Scotland – nations Ireland were comfortably beating a few years ago – are also advancing down that road. There are more fulltime coaches, better facilities, more investment and more young players being produced by Ireland’s rivals. While the game in Ireland has stuttered, and even stood still, others have surged forward. To keep up, then the requirement for more investment is rather inevitable and this recognition is a significant one.

The next steps

Women and girls represent a genuinely vital strategic growth area for rugby in Ireland, and so every single effort must be made to persuade possible recruits that they’ll not just enjoy playing the game itself but that they will be valued and respected within the sport. To that end, the images of Connacht players changing beside bins with vermin running around alongside them were highly damaging last year and why the second review looking at the overall game across the country must be handled as robustly as this one. Understanding what’s happening at grassroots and provincial level and how to provide meaningful playing opportunities for everyone who wants to play is just as, if not more, important as ensuring you can run a high-performance environment for your best players. Back to Potts again – he will have to continue to ensure this is a priority so that the Irish women’s game is joined up in a way that it has never before managed.

The role of the players

Every player who signed last year’s letter was taking a risk. There was no guarantee that anyone would support what they were attempting to do – force real and long-lasting change to the way in which women’s rugby in Ireland was treated and run. Publishing such an excoriating letter in the wake of a failed World Cup qualifier campaign was also brave – it would have been easy for their claims to have been dismissed as those of a bitter group who had just experienced massive disappointment. And indeed, when the IRFU’s immediate response came out, I am sure many took a sharp intake of breath for that is exactly what appeared to be happening. Worse still, it emerged that people were willingly telling stakeholders that their players had badly behaved after recent games in some sort of bizarre attempt at briefing against their own team. Thankfully all this did was shift public opinion quickly towards the players, and very soon they were being listened to and the union was on the backfoot. Through the incredible leadership of the group of four players who have been fronting the talks – Cliodhna Moloney, Ciara Griffin, Lindsay Peat and Clarie Molloy, they have played an absolute blinder. It is sad that they have to dedicate hours and hours of energy to fight for what they deserve but their million euro letter now looks worth all the pain.

Ali Donnelly is founder of scrumqueens.com