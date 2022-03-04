IRFU apologises for failings and commits to major structural changes in the women's game

The IRFU has accepted all 30 recommendations made by the independent report into the failure of the women’s national team to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

The union is to invest an extra one million euro per year into the women’s game - a 33% increase on current resources - while new CEO Kevin Potts has apologised formally to player representatives for the body’s past failures.

There will also be a new dedicated role created to spearhead this move into a new era with a title of Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways, as well as a full-time Women’s XVs National Team Programme Manager.

The report comes less than a day after Anthony Eddy stood down from his role as director of women’s and sevens rugby but IRFU CEO Kevin Potts declared that the Australian’s departure was not linked to the review.

Potts did say that Eddy’s old role was now effectively discontinued however.

Among the other recommendations is one suggesting that “hybrid or retainer contracts” be introduced for the XVs system. This has been resisted by the organising body until now.

All of this has been welcomed by the players who, in their own statement this morning, said the report and its implementation have the “potential to make a significant and positive difference for women’s rugby in Ireland”.

The review was based on interviews with players, high-performance and performance programme staff and others.

The recommendations focused on Performance, Leadership and Culture, Coaching and Support, Operations and Logistics and Resourcing.

Carried out by the consultancy firm FairPlay Ltd, the report’s chair was Amanda Bennett, a former Wales international, who pointed out some of the IRFU’s strengths as a body as well as the weaknesses which contributed to the team’s failure last year.

“There wasn’t one thing and there wasn’t a hundred things,” Bennett said. It was, instead, a combination of circumstances that occurred over a period of time and she added that the margins between qualifying and failing were paper thin in the World Cup qualifying event in Parma.

A disjointed support system was highlighted and the need to bring together the various supporting strands such as S&C and nutrition. Another issue was a frustration among coaches with a camp-based programme and a lack of contact with players in between.

“We have already agreed a number of actions informed by the review and are taking additional steps over and above those outlined in the report, to support the Women’s game,” said IRFU CEO Kevin Potts.

“Today we are announcing two major appointments: firstly, the immediate recruitment of a full time Women’s XV National Team Programme Manager and, secondly, the recruitment of a new Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways position to oversee the Women’s XVs and Sevens Performance Pathways and teams.”

The performance role will be advertised in the coming days.

“The players asked the IRFU for changes that will have a long-term positive impact on the Women’s International Teams into the future,” said Potts. “I believe what we have announced today provides a strong starting point, underpinned as it is by the IRFU’s commitment to €1milion in additional resourcing to implement these recommendations.

“Most importantly of all, I want to assure all aspiring women’s players that they have the full support of the IRFU to achieve their ambitions.”

Though the IRFU had belatedly committed to publishing the report’s findings in full, that proved not to be the case following discussions with FairPlay Ltd who undertook the project on the union’s behalf, and the IRFU’s own legal counsel.

It was deemed possible that to do so “could be seen as a breach of confidentiality for those who participated in it” while Amanda Bennett, who led the report, said it was “not standard practise” to publish all details concerned.

The players representatives’ statement in full:

"We welcome the publication of a comprehensive set of recommendations today following the Rugby World Cup Qualifier Independent Review. This is in line with the request made by the players during the review process and we are pleased that the recommendations have been accepted in full by the IRFU.

While they clearly highlight the many challenges surrounding the national 15s programme in Ireland, we believe that these recommendations and their implementation have the potential to make a significant and positive difference for women’s rugby in Ireland.

As a group, we have been meeting regularly in recent months with the IRFU and Sport Ireland.

"Kevin Potts, Chief Executive of the IRFU, has taken a proactive and inclusive approach to these discussions and has taken considerable time to understand the issues and demonstrate his commitment to resolving them. This has been extremely welcome, and we want to thank him for his leadership.

Today's announcement by the IRFU is a welcome first step on a journey towards a new era for Irish women's rugby, but it is a vitally important one.

We are committed to further collaboration including ahead of the publication of another crucial review later this year which is looking at the overall game across the country.

Together, the changes that emerge as a result of all of this work, alongside renewed commitment in women’s rugby right from the top of the IRFU, means we can look to the future with greater confidence than ever before.

That letter was signed by Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy, Cliodhna Moloney and Lindsay Peat.