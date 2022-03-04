Craig Casey starts for Munster as Rowntree wary of threat from Dragons 

Dragons have only won once this season in the URC and it’s 18 years since the Newport side tasted their only win at Thomond Park, but Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree is leaving nothing to chance as they bid for victory before heading to South Africa on Sunday.

Three of Dragons’ seven defeats have been by two points or less this season and their only win came in Ireland when they defeated Connacht 35-22 in October, while champions Leinster were fortunate to escape from Rodney Parade with a 7-6 win.

So, there is plenty of evidence for Rowntree to keep his men on their toes as they bid to make it nine wins in a row at Thomond Park on Saturday (5.15pm), stretching back to a Rainbow Cup loss to Connacht last May.

“They kick the ball well,” said Rowntree, as he sized up the challenge they will face. “They have one of the highest kicking rates in Europe and we have got to be wary of that. They are a very god lineout-contesting team. They have a good breakdown and some good ball-carriers. They are well-coached and they’ll be a handful.

"We’re not fooled by their league position. And as to their personnel, they’ll be getting some guys back from Wales similar to us. But they’ll be extremely competitive and they’ve shown that this year.”

Head coach Johann van Graan has made four changes to the side which defeated Edinburgh 34-20 two weeks ago.

Two are at the back with Shane Daly coming on to the right wing in place of Calvin Nash, who he replaced late in that game, while Jack Crowley gets the nod at out-half with Ben Healy on the bench this time. Crowley will partner Craig Casey, who was released from the Irish squad this week for this match, with Gavin Coombes also back on Munster duty at No.8.

Up front John Ryan starts at tighthead instead of Stephen Archer, while Josh Wycherley makes his first start of the season at loosehead, with older brother Fineen in the second row.

Dragons have made five changes to the side which went down 12-0 at home to Ulster two weeks ago with Welsh international Aaron Wainwright back at No.8 after being released from international duty, while full-back Jordan Williams and centre Jack Dixon are also back for Dean Ryan’s side.

“To go Ulster and then into Munster is a huge challenge, but I thought there was significant improvement in terms of our physicality last time out and I want to see that continue this week,” said Ryan.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, C Farrell, D Goggin, S Zebo; J Crowley, C Casey; J Wycherley, D Barron, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Loughman, S Archer, A Kendellen, J Hodnett, N Cronin, B Healy, R Scannell.

DRAGONS: J Williams; W Talbot-Davies, J Dixon, A Owen, R Dyer; S Davies, R Williams; G Bateman, T Davies, C Coleman; J Davies, J Maksymiw; H Keddie, O Griffiths, A Wainwright.

Replacements: E Shipp, A Seiuli, M Doge, H Taylor, B Fry, D Baker, L Jones, J Lewis.