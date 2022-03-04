Injury challenges Irish depth but O’Connell keeps faith in system

There’s no good time to lose a man of Andrew Porter’s class but 10 days out from a trip to Twickenham, and 10 years on from a haunting experience at the same stadium, must rank as a particularly regrettable juncture.

A decade has passed but the memories of that disaster at HQ, when Mike Ross went off injured early on, Tom Court migrated from his normal station as loosehead to tighthead, and Ireland were mauled at the setpiece, remain all too vivid.

They lost 30-9, a disintegrating scrum the main source of all their ills.

Those were days when matchday squads consisted of 22 players and there was just the one replacement prop on the bench, but Porter’s unavailability for the rest of the Six Nations with an ankle injury is a reminder as to how thin Ireland’s options remain in places.

Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne will, barring any further injuries, step up the ladder for the England and Scotland games but neither offer quite the same level of all-round performance as the younger Leinster man. And where do Ireland turn after that?

The same situation would apply at tighthead were Tadhg Furlong to be ruled out. Finlay Bealham doesn’t bring the same abilities to that side of the front row. No-one does. And Ireland are already down their third-choice No.3 with Tom O’Toole rehabbing with Ulster.

Paul O’Connell has confirmed that they will be calling up another prop after this weekend’s round of URC games but the drop-off in these key areas is an ongoing concern that could yet become more acute the closer we sail to the World Cup next year.

Similar issues still simmer at 10 and full-back.

The Ireland forwards coach has more reason than most to furrow his brow over this but he is placing his trust in a provincial system that has made a virtue out of its limited playing pool by repurposing the material it has to hand.

"I know the players do move between the provinces a little bit but there isn't a lot of it. It's not a case that if you can't get picked in a province then you move clubs like they do maybe in the Top 14 or the Premiership.

"If you can't get picked you have to figure out how to get picked, how to get better and I think it's led to a real growth mindset in Irish rugby amongst the players and it's one of the reasons why they're a real pleasure to work with as a coach.

"So, for sure, you'd love a boatload of tightheads and looseheads to be ready to step off the rank, but that's the nature of what we have in Irish rugby and anyone who comes up to us never struggles to (fit in).”

O’Connell singled out Connacht back row Cian Prendergast, who has recently linked up with the Ireland squad in a development capacity two years after being let go from the Leinster academy, as the perfect example of this.

It’s a good point but his observation that the Ireland set-up can “improve” whatever props they get their hands on “really quickly” can’t help but highlight yet again just how much of a concern this is even with roughly 30 Irish-qualified candidates on the provincial books.

The hope is that his sense of an England team on the ‘verge of something big’ in terms of a performance doesn’t materialise next Saturday week, even if the Munster legend accounted for England more than he lost to them in his own playing days.

O’Connell is just over a year into his role as forwards coach but he was invited into camp by Farrell for the week before Ireland’s last game in Twickenham, in February of 2020. England won comfortably that time but he believes this is a different Ireland outfit.

“Hopefully, we’ll be in a better situation than we were two years ago to manage it, in terms of the players understanding how they want to defend with Simon Easterby and attack with Andy and Catty (Mike Catt).

“For sure, we’ve improved since then. The players have accumulated a whole load of experiences under Andy Farrell and in terms of how we’re going to play and how we go about our business.

“Sometimes we have been really good at that, sometimes we have been really poor at that. And when we’ve been poor we’ve given teams access into games and we have struggled. It’s the same challenge again now at Twickenham.”