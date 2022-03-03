Paul O'Connell bullish about Ireland's Six Nations title chances

France remain the front-runners for 2022 Six Nations honours but Paul O’Connell believes Ireland still have every chance of claiming a title they last landed in 2018 when Joe Schmidt’s side completed a Grand Slam.

Andy Farrell’s vintage will have to beat England in Twickenham on Saturday week, finish up with a home defeat of the Scots in Dublin, and then hope that Fabien Galthié’s side trips up against Wales in Cardiff or in Paris against England.

“We have a great chance, we are still in it,” said O’Connell, the Ireland forwards coach. “That is the most important thing. We are playing some good rugby at times. There is real good ownership among the playing group, good enthusiasm.

“Andy has managed to keep them fresh in terms of how they have trained and prepared. They have really enjoyed camp. We are in a good place heading into the last two weeks. It is important they are fresh heading into those games.

“The temptation at times is that we work a wee bit harder and Andy is really good at managing that. The players are really experienced at managing that. A lot of the work has already been done.”

Ireland will this week hold a mini-camp for the main rump of the squad that has featured in the games against Wales, France and Italy while close to a dozen fringe members have returned to their provinces for the weekend’s URC action.

They sit second in the table as is, their 11 points being three less than France and one more than England in third. All three have faced the Azzurri and Ireland’s points difference is appreciably better than both.

No team has scored more tries than Ireland’s 16 or conceded less (3). Despite that there is an obvious sense of a side that can and must play better if they are to register what would be a significant win in London and push the French to the very last day.

“We need to improve everywhere,” said O’Connell. “We are going away from home, we are going to Twickenham, full crowd. England are just bubbling and just on the verge of a big performance. Every part of what we do needs to be done better.

“We had opportunities (against Italy) to score tries and we didn’t take them just because of inaccuracies. We did that as well in France where we had opportunities but we didn't deliver the kind of detail that we have delivered at times when we managed to put teams under pressure.

“There isn't one particular area but everything needs to be more accurate. One of the big things being away from home is just being calm. There is never any lack of intent or passion or emotion when these boys play for Ireland. Just being calm on the big occasion is an important part for us as well.”

Avoiding the sort of start that shunted them behind the black ball at the Stade de France would help. Ireland found themselves 10-0 down to the tournament favourites in Paris and O’Connell highlighted areas where the visitors didn’t help themselves that day.

A poor exit klick here. Going to ground too easily there. Slow to the ball carrier somewhere else. It doesn’t take much to leave a door ajar at this level and there were other issues against the Italians, not least at the ruck where Ireland conceded penalties.

'Sloppiness' was the word put to O’Connell.

“It isn’t sloppiness," he countered. "It’s just guys maybe taking the wrong decision and forcing something. We have to be happy breaking teams down in the right way and not trying to get it done in a rush. We had a little bit of that in the breakdown as well from a combination of some old habits which cost us a little bit. Away from home there will be mistakes and turnovers. They will put us under pressure and force things to happen. We have to accept that and deal with that but we want to make sure that we’re not giving them any access through our own mistakes."