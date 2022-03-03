Anthony Eddy steps down as women's rugby director

An IRFU statement says it will put measures in place to ensure Eddy's duties are passed to existing staff
Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 15:18
Brendan O'Brien

Anthony Eddy, the director of sevens and women’s rugby for the IRFU, has advised the union that he is stepping down from his role with immediate effect.

The Australian has been with the union since 2014 and the official statement from Lansdowne Road thanked him for his input, with particular mention made of the men’s sevens team qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics and the women’s equivalents reaching the final of the recent World Series event in Seville.

However, the twin-track approach taken to the sevens and 15s women’s games has been highly contentious and Eddy was roundly criticised for comments made late last year on the back of the women’s 15s team’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup when he concentrated on player failings.

His decision to stand down came less than an hour after the IRFU served notice of a media briefing on Friday which will release the details of the independent review into the side’s failure at that World Cup qualifying event in Parma.

Commissioned late last year, after a team under the guidance of head coach Adam Griggs fell short in a round-robin group which also included Spain, Italy and Scotland, the presentation will be eagerly awaited.

Dozens of current and former players wrote to the Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and the Minister of State with responsibility for Sport Jack Chambers back in December and declared a loss of all trust in the IRFU and its leadership of the female game.

The union initially declared that the review, chaired by former Wales player Amanda Bennett of consultancy firm FairPlay Ltd, would not be released in its entirety before changing their minds when the players communicated their displeasure with government.

Among the issues is the breakdown of responsibilities for the women’s game which are in clear need of restructuring.

The IRFU has now said that measures will be put in place to ensure Eddy’s “duties pass to existing staff, while taking time to reassess the future requirements for the Women's and Sevens games”.

Eddy himself was quoted as stating that the pandemic period had given him time to reflect on the next phase of his career and life.

“It can be difficult living so far from home, family and friends,” he explained. “Having assessed everything, I’ve decided to change things up, and seek new opportunities.” 

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora, who appointed Eddy, thanked him for his contribution and expertise and stated that the IRFU had been fortunate to have a person of his calibre to build the programmes “up from nothing”.

Whatever about sevens, that’s a curious take in terms of the women’s 15s game given the side was competing in a World Cup semi-final and winning Six Nations titles in and around the time he joined the union. What happens next will be fascinating.

