New Edinburgh pitch suits Connacht's need for speed

Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins is hopeful that Edinburgh’s new 4G pitch at the DAM Health Stadium at Murrayfield will be the perfect launchpad as they try to make it three wins in a row in the league this Friday evening (7.35pm).

The surface should certainly suit the type of game Connacht are trying to play this season and even with seven changes to the side that defeated the Stormers last time out, Wilkins reckons they can thrive.

“It is built for fast rugby and I think a lot of the time with these artificial surfaces you get the best use out of them in that first season or two,” said Wilkins.

“They tend to get harder over time the more they are used and get compacted and the bounce can change. It’s a good pitch.

“Even talking to the lads, the players are excited about playing on it, and excited in the context of us being able to play on a fast pitch and getting our game on that kind of surface.

“There is excitement about the surface. We‘ve proved we can play an exciting brand in any conditions, and to be going to what we hope will be a dry Edinburgh and a decent 4G pitch, it will be great to get a chance to do that.”

Head coach Andy Friend and his management team have made seven changes, five of them up front, as they take on an Edinburgh side six points above them in the table but who are trying to recover after three successive away losses to Ospreys, Leinster and Munster.

The return of Jack Carty from Irish camp sees a new half-back partnership. He takes over from Conor Fitzgerald and Caolin Blade comes in for Kieran Marmion.

Hooker Dave Heffernan has also been released from the national squad and he replaces Shane Delahunt in a new front row where Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier start in place of Denis Buckley and Tietie Tuimauga.

Oisin Dowling starts this time with Niall Murray on the bench, while Conor Oliver comes into the back row in place of club captain Jarrad Butler, with Carty skippering the side as they try to make it three wins on the spin for the first time in a year against an Edinburgh side missing nine internationals, while Connacht are without three.

EDINBURGH: H Immelman; R Moyano, J Lang, C Dean, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos; B Venter, D Cherry, A Williams; P Phillips, G Young; B Muncaster, C Boyle, M Kunavula.

Replacements: A McBurney, H Courtney, L Atalifo, J Campbell, R Brown, B Vellacott, J van der Walt, M Currie.

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, D Heffernan, J Aungier; O Dowling, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: S Delahunt, T Tuimauga, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, A Papali’i, K Marmion, T Farrell, J Butler.