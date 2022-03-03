Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan return for Connacht, Jordi Murphy set for first Ulster start of season

Ireland internationals Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan are back in the Connacht side as Andy Friend reshuffles his pack for the URC trip to Edinburgh on Friday night (k/o 7.35pm).

Heffernan is joined in the front row by props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier, while lock Oisín Dowling comes into the side to partner the in-form Leva Fifita.

The final change in the forwards sees Conor Oliver come in at openside flanker, with Cian Prendergast on the opposite flank and Paul Boyle at number 8.

Carty captains the side at out-half while there’s a start for Caolin Blade after an impressive cameo off the bench last week. The centres and back three are unchanged so Tom Daly partners Sammy Arnold, while full-back John Porch has wingers Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan for company.

Connacht chase a third win on the bounce having recovered from 10 point deficits in their last two games and Friend said: "This block was seen as crucial in terms of where we may end up at the end of the season. As such, we targeted three wins from three games, so we have one more hurdle to jump in order to achieve that goal.

"There’s no doubt this will be a difficult challenge away to a strong Edinburgh side, but we can take a lot of confidence from our last two outings, not only from the results, but more importantly the manner in which we achieved our victories."

Meanwhile, Jordi Murphy will make his first start for Ulster this season in tomorrow's home clash with Cardiff (7:35pm).

Having recovered from injury, Murphy is named at blindside flanker alongside Marcus Rea at openside, with Nick Timoney returning from Ireland camp to take the Number Eight jersey.

Iain Henderson has been released from international duties to captain the side and will partner Alan O’Connor in the second row. Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore have been selected at loosehead and tighthead prop, with John Andrew retaining his starting berth at hooker.

Stewart Moore will line out at full-back, with Robert Baloucoune and Ben Moxham taking up the right and left-wing positions. James Hume returns from Six Nations duties to partner Stuart McCloskey in the centre. Nathan Doak and Billy Burns will once again start at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Tom Stewart and John Cooney have both recovered from injury to be named among the replacements. Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter and Duane Vermeulen will provide the other forward options; Ian Madigan and Aaron Sexton are the back line reinforcements.

CONNACHT (v Edinburgh): J Porch, P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton, J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan D Heffernan, J Aungier, O Dowling, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle

Replacements: S Delahunt, T Tuimauga, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, A Papali’i, K Marmion, T Farrell, J Butler

ULSTER (v Cardiff): S Moore, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, B Moxham, B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, J Andrew, M Moore, A O’Connor, I Henderson (Capt.), J Murphy, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: T Stewart, J McGrath, G Milasinovich, S Carter, D Vermeulen, J Cooney, I Madigan, A Sexton.