Young Munster gametime keeping Wycherley sharp ahead of big Munster opportunity

Emerging Munster prop Josh Wycherley is chomping to make up for lost time after a neck injury disrupted his start to this campaign after his breakthrough season last year.

The younger brother of 24-year old lock Fineen, who has made 74 appearances for Munster, Josh is now hoping for an extended run to build on his 16 games as the Bantry boys continue to establish themselves.

All seven appearances so far this season for 22-year old Josh have been off the bench, having made four starts and five as replacement last year, but the hooker is hoping for a good blast of games to the end of the season, starting this Saturday against Dragons.

“I struggled a little bit with my neck coming off towards the end of last season. It's part of the game, and you've got to be able to deal with that really, that's the reality of it.

“From my own personal point of view, I just tried to get it right and get back in there training, that was the way I looked at it.

“In terms of anxiety and stuff like that, obviously you'd love to be out playing every week and when you're not involved, it's tough, but you're always just looking to get yourself better and get back on the pitch."

He made his debut against Cardiff at Thomond Park in October 2020 in the league and his Heineken Champions Cup debut followed a couple of months later off the bench against Harlequins. A week later he made his first European start away to Clermont Auvergne.

“He had a whole career of experiences in one game, the highs, literally, and the lows of propping,” said Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree.

“He's good to work with, he's a thorough professional, he's been chomping at the bit for a long time, he gets on with things and does his work and he'll get his opportunity and I'm sure he won't let us down. There’s a young man there that is as keen as mustard. Never moans. Asks what he’s got to do better, you tell him and he’ll go off and work on it. He plays in a position where we have a lot of stocks available. You’ve got to in your front-row because the attrition rate is quite high.

“He plays in an area that is quite competitive as well. You’ve got the Ireland international Dave Kilcoyne there, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, you’ve got Mark Donnelly coming through. We’ve got tight-heads who can play loose-head. He’s waited his time and he won’t let us down whenever we choose to play him.”

Wycherley knows that he must take every chance and that continues against Dragons on Saturday, and he appreciates the value of having the All-Ireland League back and getting game time outside of Munster.

“I think the AIL is brilliant. I was only playing last week with Young Munster. It's brilliant to get game time on weeks where you might not be involved and it's just another opportunity to show your game and I think match fitness is hard to replicate, so getting those games on the weekend where you're not involved is really important.

“It was my first game for the Cookies this season. Match fitness is hard to replicate so I think any chance you have to play a game, it's unreal to take that.

“I suppose everyone has their own share of injuries throughout their career but when you're coming back into it, it's how you're training and how sharp you're looking, and a lot of the time you'll have that work in the bank that's ready to go anyway, so it wouldn't be a massive thing,” added the former Cistercian College player.