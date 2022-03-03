Pete Wilkins hails impact of Pacific Island duo at Connacht

Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins has praised the impact of two Pacific Islanders in helping turn their season around over the past two weekends with victories away to Scarlets and at home to the Stormers putting them right back in the mix for the business end of the URC and Champions Cup qualification.

Tongan lock Leva Fifita was man of the match against the South Africans, just a week after a try-scoring performance against the Scarlets ended with a controversial seconding-off after two yellow cards which merited no further action. The 32-year old, who had played under current Connacht forwards coach Dewald Senekal at Grenoble, was signed last summer after Quinn Roux left for France.

Samoan prop Tietie Tuimauga was signed partly to cover the long-term absence of cruciate victim loosehead Denis Buckley but then the 28-year old found himself having to pay tighthead as well as injuries mounted.

“I think both of those lads have been very important to us in the last couple of weeks in particular,” said Wilkins. “Leva, we knew a fair bit about him because Dewald had worked with him before at Grenoble and spoke very highly of him and that was a large reason why we recruited him.

“And this season for him just never got going. He made a terrific impression in pre-season, had a nasty finger injury which set him back and then we had the other locks playing really well. He waited very patiently for his opportunity but the physicality and the abrasiveness he brings to us in attack and defence has been hugely important in these last two performances and they have given us really go forward ball.

“He’s a quiet man, he’s also someone who takes on information, he doesn’t need telling things more than once so you can see he’s an experienced pro and a good pro at that, so Leva has been terrific and to see him pick up man of the match last week and really come to the fore has been terrific for him and he’s deserved that and it has been important for us.”

Wilkins, whose side are preparing to make it three wins in a row in URC when they travel to Edinburgh for a Friday night clash with a team six points above them in the table, said Tuimaugu, who joined from Manawatu in New Zealand, had really come good in recent games.

“With Tietie he has been a Godsend really with the moving parts we have had around the front row availability and his ability to cover loosehead and tighthead. He came into the group and he needed to get that match fitness to contribute for us.

“He needed to get an understanding of our game in attack and defence but you’ve the physicality he brings when he carries, not just strength but really positive foot speed into contact and again that ability to get s moving forward. And then in defence he loves hitting hard and that’s great to have in your tight five forwards’ group from a defensive point of view.

“He has been excellent and that versatility as well has been important as well in us balancing the 23 these last few games,” added Wilkins.