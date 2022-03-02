Forward dominance the key as Sligo Grammar reach final

Sligo’s Aaron Platt celebrates scoroing his side’s second try off the game

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 16:48
Kevin Egan, Marist College, Athlone

Connacht Schools Senior Cup semi-final: Marist College 6 Sligo Grammar School 18  

Sligo Grammar School will play the winners of today’s semi-final clash between Coláiste Iognáid and Roscommon CBS in this year’s Connacht Schools Senior Cup rugby semi-final, following a comprehensive win over Marist College of Athlone that was built on a platform of complete forward dominance.

A strong wind blew down the ground of the Athlone school’s home field and despite playing into that breeze in the first half, Sligo Grammar controlled the battle for territory and possession, and laid siege to the Marist try line on three separate occasions, albeit without success.

An Ethan Friel penalty for the Marist was the only score of the first half, while the home side also successfully negotiated two sin bins, but they were unable to handle a third when prop Dylan Bolger was yellow carded six minutes into the second half, and Sligo Grammar captain Adam Hunter touched down in the corner five phases after they ran the subsequent penalty.

Arann Platt followed up with another try just under ten minutes later, and while a second Friel penalty made it 12-6 and opened the door for the possibility of a turnaround, the winners controlled the ball for the last ten minutes, tacking on two Earl Norris penalties to confirm their success.

Scorers: Marist College: Ethan Friel, two pens) 

Sligo Grammar Schoo Arann Platt, try; Adam Hunter, try; Earl Norris, one con, two pens

MARIST: R Dully; F Lennon, L Cassidy, T O’Brien, B Foxe (E McDonnell 55); P Ó Leochain, E Friel; D Bolger, A Burke, C Byrne; L Giles (J Sweeney, 44-48, 55), F McDonnell; P Egan, D Claffey, N Tallon.

SLIGO GRAMMAR SCHOOL: A Harte; J Devine, G Murtagh, C Creaven, S Gilvarry; E Norris, Gareth McGinty; A Platt, M Hunter, T Maxwell; P Wright (O Lawley h-t to 65), A Hill; O Ven der Grijn (M Ryan 55), A Hunter, A Bamber.

Subs: Oisín Lawley for Wright (half-time), Matthew Ryan for Van der Grijn (55 mins), Paddy Wright Referee: J O’Donnell.

