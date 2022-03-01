Bandon Grammar School will dare to dream of a first Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final appearance despite recognising the serious obstacle to their progress posed by Wednesday’s semi-final opponents Crescent College Comprehensive.

Limerick hosts West Cork at Old Crescent RFC in Rosbrien at 2:30pm Wednesday afternoon to vie for a place in the decider later this month against Presentation Brothers Cork with this second semi-final set to be live streamed by the Irish Examiner. Coverage starts at 2pm with commentary from Connor Morris and former Munster hooker Mike Sherry.

Bandon GS head coach Philip Murphy is under no illusion as to the size of the challenge posed by a Crescent team unbeaten so far this season.

“Unbelievably big,” Murphy told the Irish Examiner. “Crescent have been without a doubt the best team in the competition so far this year. They won all their group games and were probably in the harder group with CBC and Munchin’s and they had the Munster CSP (Club Select Player team), and Rockwell.

“They had a really, really tough group and looking at all their games they were relatively comfortable in all of them. They play an amazing style of rugby, beautiful actually and they’re obviously really well coached. They move the ball really well, play to space, you can tell they have a lovely mentality, their players aren’t afraid to make mistakes. High tempo, quick breakdowns, a powerful pack and skilful backs, they’re everything a coach would want in their team to be honest and they have a bit of swagger about them.

“And that’s our challenge, how to counteract that.”

Yet the incentive for the West Cork boarding school is clear and when asked what reaching the final would mean, Murphy added: “It would be absolutely huge.

“There’s already a massive buzz around the semi-final, I don’t know what would happen if we got to the final, it would be mad altogether. It would mean everything. There’s a lot of people put a lot of time into Bandon Grammar School rugby. We’ve two Collins brothers coaching rugby here for the last 15 years, loads of coaches from 1st, 2nd, Junior Cup, loads of people that have put crazy time into the lads here. It would be an unbelievably proud day if we could make it happen.”

Crescent, though, have plenty of motivation themselves as they seek a 12 Senior Cup title after last reaching the Munster summit with back-to-back successes in 2013 and 14.

“It’s the pinnacle of our school rugby calendar,” Crescent head coach Lee Nicholas said. “We’re a very successful hockey school as well but the two go hand in hand in giving the kids an outlet in the school outside of the classroom.

“It’s absolutely huge. These lads train four, five times a week on the pitch outside of playing a game so there’s a huge level of commitment and the school are fully behind us on that as well.” Nicholas said his team was looking good despite a five-week lay-off after the postponement of this fixture two weeks ago due to an unplayable pitch at Tom Clifford Park but he was expecting a close contest.

“We played them in late September/October when the sun was actually shining, that’s how long ago it was, but it was a really good game of rugby that day. Both teams were fairly evenly matched, we were losing for most of the game but managed to get ourselves in front at the end. So I’d say it will be the same this time, especially if the sun shines on us and it stays dry again, we should have some really good rugby on Wednesday.”

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: J O’Dwyer; B Nash, C O’Halloran, W Hoffman, J McEnery; O Davey, J Duggan; L O’Grady, C Henchy, M Fitzgerald; J Somers, C Kelly; M Clein, J O O Obasa, R Quinn.

Replacements: C Clery, A O’Connor, J Madden, D Murphy, A Ahearne, F Casserly, M Lyons, E O’Callaghan, H Ezomo, E Bennett.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: P Gaffney; B Spearman-Walsh, P O’Sullivan, L McCarthy, C Ryan; J Williams, D O’Driscoll; J O’Regan, D W McGarvey, M Connolly; S Coughlan, B Kingston; C Miskella, J van der Westhuizen, A Murphy.

Replacements: F O’Neill, K O’Regan, S Nnamani, R O’Callaghan, L Prior, L McVitty, S Hathaway, B O’Connor, P Symington, A O’Reilly.