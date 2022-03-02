Rowntree's focus on rugby not on Munster's coaching plans

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree said they are confident they have ticked all the boxes to ensure that another trip to South Africa this month does not derail their season.

Munster will fly out on Sunday after their Saturday evening clash against the Dragons for the re-fixed games against the Bulls and the Lions and after the disaster before Christmas when they got stranded there and came home in dribs and drabs after several players got Covid, Rowntree said they are ready to head back to Pretoria and Johannesburg, “We’re very clear in terms of what squad we are going to take. We’ll be flying the next day but the guys have done that before. They’re all professionals, they’re used to doing that and looking after themselves. We have a squad in mind. Obviously, we have to look after Saturday night first in terms of injury. And we’ll look forward to that South African trip on Sunday.”

But Rowntree knows that the Covid situation is only one of many challenges they are going to face in South African and with the four franchises improving as they get their Springboks back, he’s expecting a big impact from them between now and the end of their first season in the URC.

“I’ve no doubt that at home they’ll be good against us. They’ll be waiting for us. There will be some great places for our guys to go and challenge themselves, playing rugby against some top teams in some top stadiums in a great country. It’s a country I’ve been to more than any other country on the planet. It’s a great rugby country.

“They’ll know what to expect from the analysis we have shown them. Physicality is undeniable with South African teams. You know what’s coming. But it’s another thing trying to deal with it. It will be a real test of the basics of our game.

“Watch the Lions games, and see the size of their squad. It’s not fair! They’re huge men, and that’s a real strength of their game, the Lions. So that’s what we’ve got to deal with in the Lions game.

“The Bulls, physical breakdown. They’ve a physical backrow. Big men running at you very quickly on the Highveld. It’s a bit of a different challenge from what we’re normally used to but it’s a challenge we’ll be ready for.” He knows that while these clashes against the Bulls and the Lions will be a big step up for several of the younger players, it’s an opportunity for them to develop significantly, especially in how they prepare for such a physical team.

“We can train that. You can’t train that too much in the working week but you can train for that collision work and there’s that much analysis out there and data available that you can look at guys, you can pinpoint certain players and see the strengths and weaknesses in their game and the lads will be prepared on that front.

“But we just train for it. We’ve done it before. There’ll be nothing alien to these lads that they’ve never experienced before. It’s just something that they’re maybe not used to week in and week out.”

Rowntree has warned, though, that they can’t take their eye off the Dragons this weekend and while it is possible that he or someone else could be appointed the new Munster head coach by the time they get back from South Africa towards the end of the month, he’s remaining coy about the situation.

“There’s an on-going process as regards the head coach appointment and where that is, I’m not, sure. I know no more than you, it’s just a process, we wait to hear what’s going on there. No, I know of nothing. There’s an on-going process and I’m sure we’ll know, one way or another, soon enough. How soon that is, I can’t say.”