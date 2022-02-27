How they rated: Van der Flier delivers the standout performance for Ireland

15. Mike Lowry: Great scores to mark his debut and some nice moments in possession on a day for backs running in space. 8

14. Mack Hansen: An electric runner with the ball in hand. Constantly looked like making something happen. 7.

13. Garry Ringrose: Good performance. Ringrose made some good breaks and looked threatening in space. 7.

12. Robbie Henshaw: One or two errors, for sure, but he was good as he had to be in the circumstances. 7.

11. James Lowe: Excellent under the highball while the game was live. A superb kicker of the ball and a real danger ball in hand. 7.

10. Joey Carbery: Missed a few kicks at goal but ran Ireland's attack well enough against a 13 man opposition. 7.

9. Jamison Gibson Park: Good energy, good pace, and some nice moments against reduced opposition. 7.

1. Andrew Porter: Hard to rate forward performances in such circumstances but did well enough in the early going before the game turned into a glorified training run. Hopefully his ankle injury isnt too serious. 7.

2. Dan Sheehan: A serious athlete. Some good carrying and nice moments ball in hand. 7.

3. Tadhg Furlong: Again, a little hard to rate but pretty good from what I saw without ever having to get into top gear. 7.

4. Tadhg Beirne: Another decent performance at the breakdown with some good moments around the field. 7.

5. Ryan Baird: Another great athlete. Good performance on his first start in this tournament, even if it ended up looking stranger than expected in the end with uncontested scrums. Not the examination needed, but Baird was good all the same. His charge down try was a real highlight 8.

6. Peter O'Mahony: For all the heat O'Mahony's selection gets online, you wouldn't know it in the ground. He got one of the best receptions of the day. Scored a nice try, showed up well at the breakdown and did pretty well overal. 7.

7. Josh Van Der Flier: Stand out performer. Aggressive carrying, impactful defence. A top-class performer. 8.

8. Caelan Doris: A fairly good outing for Doris. He struggled to impact the game physically before Italy were reduced to 13 but did well overall. 7.

Replacements: Johnny Sexton brought immediate impact off the bench to inject some energy into the game that it badly needed. The other replacements did well too as the game petered out. 7.