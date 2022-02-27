Eve Higgins hails Railway Union heroes

Ireland dual international Eve Higgins said it was a privilege to be part of Railway Union's second Energia All-Ireland League Women's Division title triumph.

Higgins delivered an Energia player-of-the-match performance and her Ireland colleague Ailsa Hughes snapped up a brace of tries as the Sandymount club beat Blackrock College 24-18 in a memorable final at Energia Park.

"It's great. I've been with Railway since I was 14 so it's just an honour to represent the club in AIL and especially in a final," admitted Higgins, the 22-year-old centre."

A breathless first half finished 14-8 in the 2019 champions' favour, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Hughes both touching down with Blackrock's Hannah O'Connor replying off the back of a scrum.

John Cronin's charges coped well during Katie Heffernan's sin-binning, Nikki Caughey clipping over a penalty in response to two Meabh Deely kicks.

Into the final quarter, Hughes and Emma Hooban traded tries - Deely added an excellent conversion to restore the six-point gap - but Railway stood firm despite a yellow card for tighthead Katie O'Dwyer.

"It was such a competitive game, really tough," admitted Higgins. "At half-time we just wanted to control the controllables and fix our discipline, which I think was letting us down. We thought if we could fix our discipline, coming out in the second half, and play our game that we could come out on top."

Speed merchant Emily McKeown touched down twice as Suttonians defeated Galwegians 26-0 to be crowned the inaugural Women's Division Conference champions. Stephen Costelloe's side completed a six-match post-Christmas winning run with a stellar four-try performance. Captain Lauren Farrell McCabe and Catherine Martin, with a terrific team score, also crossed the whitewash.

Tries from Alana McInerney, Clodagh O'Halloran and Eimear Considine saw UL Bohemians edge out Old Belvedere 19-17, winning the 3rd-4th place play-off in the early game in Donnybrook while the pacy back-three of Meagan Parkinson (2), Ella Roberts and Sarah Gleeson shared out four of Wicklow's five tries in their 31-0 play-off success at Ballincollig.