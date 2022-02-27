Cork Con show Garryowen little mercy in 31-0 rout

Munster's Jack Crowley ran in a 67th-minute bonus point try as Cork Constitution hammered Garryowen 31-0 in Saturday's Energia All-Ireland League tie.

It looks like the deathknell for Garryowen's play-off hopes - they trail fourth-placed Cork Con by 18 points with just four rounds remaining - after a one-sided contest at Temple Hill.

JJ O'Neill's seventh-minute try set the hosts on their way, captain Aidan Moynihan tagging on a close-range penalty for a 10-0 advantage.

Moynihan converted his own try before centre Greg Higgins brilliantly weaved his way over from the edge of the Garryowen 22, on the half hour.

Scoring opportunities dried up after the break, but young full-back Crowley broke through to register the bonus point. Moynihan converted to finish with a 16-point haul.

Clontarf took a giant step towards securing a home Division 1A semi-final with a convincing 23-14 win away to Lansdowne.

The top flight's leading two clubs clashed on the Aviva Stadium's back pitch and second half tries from captain Matt D'Arcy and prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan claimed the spoils for 'Tarf.

Former Connacht back Colm de Buitléar bagged a brace, including an intercept try, as Terenure College beat Dublin University 36-15 to sit just a point behind second-placed Lansdowne in the table.

Bottom side UCC made Young Munster sweat for a 12-7 triumph at Tom Clifford Park. Adam Maher and skipper Alan Kennedy crossed early on for the Cookies, while Leinster Academy talent Chris Cosgrave kicked 12 points in UCD's 27-19 victory over Ballynahinch.

Meanwhile, there were narrow wins in four of the Division 1B games, the closest one coming at Woodleigh Park where Highfield pipped Old Belvedere 22-20. Shane O'Riordan's 71st-minute penalty proved crucial.

Leaders Old Wesley overturned an 18-3 deficit to win 34-29 at Malone, with replacement Charlie O'Regan running in the match-winning try. Ryan Casey's 80th-minute score topped off Naas' 43-21 success against Banbridge as they climbed into third place.

Shannon are close behind them in fourth, following a 25-18 win at St. Mary's. Munster's Declan Moore (try) and Jake Flannery (10 points) both featured on the scoresheet.

Relegation-threatened Navan gave themselves a timely boost, with tries from Sean McEntagart and Rory Gordon steering them past City of Armagh on an 18-11 scoreline.