James Lowe excited by Ireland's new-look back three

James Lowe is back in the Ireland team after injury and eager to hit the ground running as part of Andy Farrell’s new-look back three.

The Leinster winger missed out on the initial Six Nations squad after picking up a hamstring injury in January but he marked his return off the bench for the province against Ospreys last week with a superb try.

“It was a frustrating period,” said Lowe who will make a first Six Nations appearance of the season, against the Italians, this Sunday. “I literally pulled my hammy the day before the Six Nations squad was announced so that was pretty sh… It wasn’t fun.

Lowe watched the France game at home on the couch with Leinster’s Ed Byrne and a few others and “threw a bit of a tantrum” until what appeared to be a decisive French try was overturned thanks to Dan Sheehan’s last-gasp intervention.

That apart, he doesn’t seem to have taken much time to put the feet up. There was likely a sense that he couldn’t afford to what with Connacht’s Mack Hansen prospering in his absence and even scoring in France.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself in the last four weeks to make sure if I was able, if I was lucky enough, to be called back up, that I’d be in the best possible shape that I could be, to give myself the best opportunity.

“Throughout my rehab, I wasn’t just making sure my hammy was right, I was making sure I was getting the rest of my body right and making sure my skills… I was throwing a ball against a wall for an hour a day sort of thing.

“I was throwing the ball up in the air and looking at myself catching it, just little things like that. I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in a new-look back three and I’m excited.”

The weekend to come will bring with it just a tenth cap for the New Zealand native but that will make Lowe the most experienced of those in the back field given Hansen will be picking up a third and Michael Lowry will be on debut at full-back.

It’s a dramatic change to the department given Hugo Keenan had won 18 consecutive caps in the No.15 jersey and Andrew Conway, who has picked up unspecified niggles in recent weeks, having nailed a spot down on the wing.

Keenan has not been idle despite being given the weekend off, with Lowe pointing out that his Leinster teammate remains the “brains trust” for the division, but he doesn’t mind sharing his excitement at playing alongside Lowry and Hansen.

The term X-factor is already in danger of being overdone.

“I’ve watched Lowry from afar. Fortunately I haven’t had to defend against him. He creates something out of nothing and he’s been doing it at training, making space fortunately for me, poking his head through holes.

“His skillset is very good, it’s something I probably didn’t appreciate until I was outside him. He’s a bit like Damien McKenzie in how he plays in a lot of ways. He’s rapid, man. He’s quick. All of a sudden he can turn it on.

“Mack has been X factor since he arrived, hasn’t he? No-one would question his ability to finish and that’s what he’s done in these two last games.

“That try in the French game, people might have thought that was a bit of luck, but, man, you create your own luck and he was in the right place at the right time and scored a fantastic first international try of his career.”