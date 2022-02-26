All about the bigger picture for Ireland this weekend

Ireland reach the midway point of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations tomorrow with the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways but after defeat in France last time out, Andy Farrell is looking for proof that valuable lessons have been learned from his squad’s Parisian setback.

With a crowd at Aviva Stadium sure to demand a flurry of tries against an inexperienced Italy side with a collective total of 188 caps and only a November win over Uruguay in the victory column, the approach Ireland must take may be at odds with what the punters expect but the head coach will demand discipline, structure and balance from a team that nevertheless looks an exciting attacking prospect.

Farrell has made six changes from the team that started in Stade de France with two positional switches and has tasked a side to be captained by Peter O’Mahony with righting the wrongs of the 30-24 defeat, when Ireland got it wrong at the breakdown against a physically imposing French team but still managed to take a lot of positives from the manner in which they fought back from 22–7 down to 22-21 only to let it slip again.

“You take a loss if you learn from the performance in the right manner,” Farrell said yesterday. “We expect to put a few things right.

“At the same time, this game is exactly like every other game. You have to be dominant in your set-piece. You’ve got to have fight and will and want to get the ball back in defence. “And we have to be accurate and aggressive in our breakdown. And everything else will fall on the back of that.”

Playing a team that last won a Six Nations game at the corresponding stage of the 2015 championship, Farrell has followed the accepted strategy of mixing things up selection-wise, auditioning new players and augmenting experience for others outside the recognised frontline group.

There is an Ireland debut for Michael Lowry at full-back, ending Hugo Keenan’s run of 18 consecutive Tests since winning his own maiden cap, and first Six Nations starts at hooker and lock for Leinster young guns Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird respectively. Both are replacing injured men, Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) and James Ryan (adductor), while Robbie Henshaw returns to midfield in place of Bundee Aki.

There is a comeback from injury on the left wing for James Lowe to add that invaluable big boot to Ireland’s exit options from their own half and a show of faith in both Mack Hansen, who switches from left to right wing, and Joey Carbery, retained at fly-half despite the recovery from a hamstring strain of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.

O’Mahony comes in for his first start of this Six Nations at blindside flanker as Farrell moves Caelan Doris from there to No.8, with Jack Conan moving onto the bench, where he joins Sexton and a returning hooker in Rob Herring.

While some drop to the bench, there are further chances to grab from other replacements, not least Dave Kilcoyne at loosehead prop, Kieran Treadwell as second-row cover and in an Ireland matchday squad for the first time since 2017, and a pair of young backs in scrum-half Craig Casey and centre James Hume.

Farrell likes the look of his selection handiwork.

"I think it's quick, I think it's got skill, I think it's growing in its knowledge of how we want to play. It's got a calmness about it that's getting better and better, which means that we're hopefully going to be more accurate. As individuals, they're learning all the time and as a group, they're coming together more cohesively.

“We’ve always been about the squad and always thought about the different permutations that happen constantly during the eight weeks of a Six Nations. It’s always going to come to a point where you need to rely on your squad.

“This is the most important game of the tournament because it is the next one for us. Any Test match we play, especially in the Six Nations, we expect to be at our best. Yes, there are one or two changes, one or two forced and one or two opportunities, bits of what is looking at us coming down the track and people who need game-time etc.

“But that’s not to say for one second that we don’t expect to be anything but being our best. That’s our expectation and that’s how the lads feel about it.”

Farrell also had a warning for Irish supporters who do not share his wariness about the challenge ahead.

"We know from recent results how people have had it really tough against Italy. We know from the not too distant (past) that if you don't approach the game in the right manner, then you can come away with egg on your face.

"They're a great side that's well coached. You can see what they're trying to do and where they're trying to go to, so we need to be at our best to get the performance that we want because if we're slightly off, we'll have a hell of a time on Sunday afternoon."