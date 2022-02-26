Small in stature, huge in spirit: Farrell hails Lowry

Michael Lowry may be small in stature but Andy Farrell would rather pick Ireland’s new full-back than play against him, the head coach has said.

Lowry, 23, is arguably the form player in Ireland right now given his performances for Ulster this season, not least in a man-of-the-match performance in the province’s European away win at Northampton Saints in December. Now he gets the chance to prove his readiness for Test rugby after Farrell handed him a start at full-back against Italy in Dublin tomorrow and the head coach has discounted the idea that Lowry’s small 5ft 7ins frame is a disadvantage for the player and Ireland.

“No, it’s never been a problem. It’s actually a nightmare for somebody like me, if I was playing against him. I think his size is an added bonus for him,” Farrell said. “I think it makes him an absolute nightmare for people to handle.

“Since his first day at Ulster, he hasn’t grown, has he, since then but he’s certainly got braver, more dynamic, more game awareness, more game sense. He’s able to play the game in many different ways. He’s explosive, hits a line, is brave, so we’re hoping he can be himself on Sunday.”

Farrell insisted Lowry has earned his selection tomorrow based on the electric form he has shown the Ireland coaches in training and he has no qualms about resting regular first-choice full-back Hugo Keenan to assess whether the versatile Ulster back can successfully handle the step up in challenge.

“First and foremost everyone is in your thoughts when you are picking that squad in the first place but I never really have a plan because you are always watching to see how the squad is adapting, how the injury status is etc, and he has shown not just the coaching staff but the rest of his peers that he is ready to play.

“He is comfortable in his own skin; he is able to be himself under extreme pressure and it is tough, like I have always said, coming into camp, especially when you have not got a camp and are new to the group, you have new calls to learn, you have to learn all the intricacies that go on in a group, in a backline, in a back three. And he is unbelievably thorough in his preparation.

“Therefore he is comfortable in his skin to play and perform at a high level of competition in training as we have seen time and time again for Ulster. So we believe he is ready.”

Farrell makes six changes from the side beaten 30-24 in France last time out with James Ryan (adductor) and Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) the headline absentees, while he added: “Bundee (Aki) has had a few niggles that he needs to rest to get fit for the rest of the campaign; Andrew Conway is very similar, he has had a few aches and pains and needs a bit of rest time; that rest will do those two good for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.”