How Italian fixture has been used as launchpad for international careers

It will not matter a fig to Michael Lowry who the opposition is on Sunday when the full-back makes his Ireland debut against Italy at Aviva Stadium.

Both history and the bookmakers’ odds back up the widely-held belief that Kieran Crowley’s side will not arrest a 34-game losing streak in the Guinness Six Nations this week and avoid their 100th championship defeat since joining the existing five in 2000.

Yet while tomorrow’s contest will be seen largely by a near-full house through the optic of how many tries the home side can run in and an otherwise tight title race could, unfortunately, boil down to which team manages to score the most points against the luckless and winless Italians, this will not be a challenge to be taken lightly by anyone in the Ireland squad given the chance to get on the field in Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

And especially not Lowry and the other members of the matchday squad who will be taking significant strides in their international careers tomorrow.

Aside from Lowry being handed the number 15 jersey as Hugo Keenan takes a back seat for the first time since making his own debut against Italy in October 2020, Ryan Baird gets a first Six Nations start almost a year on from his Test bow against the same opposition as he stands in for the injured James Ryan in the Ireland second row.

There is also a first international start at hooker for Leinster’s Dan Sheehan in his fifth appearance for the national side while that trio could be joined by Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell, who is in line to make his first start in the competition from the bench five years after his third and most recent cap against Fiji in November 2017.

It would be difficult not to see a pattern emerging. This is a fixture numerous head coaches have used to either to blood new players or add another layer of experience to those squad members not normally identified as nailed-on starters.

The aforementioned quartet will be joining some good company when the chance arrives, for of the extended squad currently in Ireland camp, 12 more of their number either made their international or Six Nations debuts or a first championship start, against Italy.

Head coach Andy Farrell also used the fixture to cap openside flanker Will Connors and loosehead prop Ed Byrne in 2020 when fellow Leinstermen Keenan and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park also made their bows.

Both Keenan and Gibson-Park have become regulars since, the former finally filling the vacuum created by Rob Kearney’s retirement after 14 years and 84 of his 95 caps as starting full-back - and you can guess against whom Kearney made his Six Nations debut in cap number two. Nor are they the only current squad members to have taken their chances when a start against Italy presented itself.

While maintaining the utmost respect for Italy, successive coaches have used this game against them as an opportunity, a reference point to assess the younger or newer players in their group.

The current incumbent is certainly of the same mind although this week, in the middle fixture, sandwiched between two fallow weekends in the championship, Farrell has also been conscious of the need to keep his frontline stars ticking over between rounds two, that loss to France, and round four, a challenging trip to Twickenham to face England on March 12.

He also has the opportunity to reintroduce James Lowe to the mix after the wing missed the opening two games through injury.

It is a complicated jigsaw to complete, as the head coach suggested yesterday after naming his team, while still focusing on the bottom-line requirement to return to winning ways and keep the pressure on title frontrunners France.

“It’s all about winning Test matches and make no mistake about it, we’re still in with a chance of winning the Championship,” Farrell said. “First and foremost it’s about performing in the game and getting the result that we’re after and at the same time when you get to this stage, you’ve been together for quite some time, people are putting their hands up and people deserve an opportunity.

“This isn’t like you get to the summer and you’ve got 13 guys missing and you’re giving people an opportunity. This is a proper Test match that means an awful lot to everyone in this group so there’s a responsibility to this group to perform to the highest level and these guys know that responsibility and take that on.

"We want to see them under that type of pressure as well.”

There’s no better arena than a Six Nations game to assess a player’s readiness for Test rugby and there is no doubt these are not Ireland caps dished out on a whim.

Yet if Italy are up next in the championship schedule, you will know there is an opportunity for a fresh face to make a name for himself and lay some solid foundations for a bright future in the green jersey.