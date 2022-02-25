Blackrock College eye Railway Union's crown 

The Energia All-Ireland League Women's season culminates on Saturday evening with three TG4-televised play-off matches at Energia Park, including the title showdown between Blackrock College and Railway Union.

For their first league final since 2014, Blackrock head coach Ben Martin restores the in-form Natasja Behan to full-back, and Katie Fitzhenry joins captain Michelle Claffey in midfield.

'Rock, who beat an understrength Railway side 39-7 last week, have Jackie Shiels and Aoibheann Reilly reinstalled at half-back, with the latter's Ireland Sevens colleague, Emily Lane, on the bench.

Emma Hooban and promising young flankers Aoife Wafer and Maeve Óg O'Leary are the three changes in the pack for Martin's ambitious squad. Ireland ace Dorothy Wall reverts to the second row.

Claffey, who has starred with a 12-try haul so far, commented: "It's a huge milestone for the club, our first AIL final since 2014. This hasn't come around by chance, there is so much work that has gone into getting us here.

"The work of our coaches and management has been immense. Ben has led the coaching staff, supported by David Gannon, Philip Doyle and Sam Casey. Jen Moore is vital for the team and ensured everything is just right for every game.

"We are incredibly excited at the prospect of the final, it's a very proud moment for me to captain this side which is full of talent. We just need to put it all out on the pitch as a performance on Saturday."

Having rested a number of frontline players last week, Railway director of rugby and head coach John Cronin makes 10 personnel changes for the final, including the return of ageless prop Lindsay Peat.

Fellow front rowers Chloe Blackmore and Katie O'Dywer are the only starting forwards retained, while the back row unit of Emma Murphy, Claire Boles and Deirdre Roberts has a dynamic look to them.

Nikki Caughey, the division's leading scorer (103 points), has Ailsa Hughes alongside her at half-back, while Ireland Sevens pair Eve Higgins and Katie Heffernan combine in midfield, meaning a move to the wing for captain Niamh Byrne.

With the nine-try Aoife Doyle on the opposite wing, Byrne is hoping that reigning champions Railway can fire on all cylinders, saying: "We were undefeated until we lost to 'Rock this side of Christmas, so that game really refocused us.

"It taught us to tighten up our discipline and refocus. We're really excited for the final now, really ready to give it our all in front of hopefully a great crowd at Energia Park and also on TV. Nervous but excited.

"Our approach, as a leadership group, is to keep things consistent, stick to what works for us and what we know. Minor tweaks but we've made minor tweaks for every game this side of Christmas recently."

On the undercard at the Donnybrook venue is the 3rd-4th place play-off between UL Bohemians and Old Belvedere, along with the inaugural Conference final between Suttonians and Galwegians, whose last three meetings have been decided by a single try.