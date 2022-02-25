Andy Farrell: Johnny backs Carbery call

Andy Farrell has declared that Johnny Sexton is completely on board with the decision to start Joey Carbery against Italy in this Sunday’s Six Nations encounter in Dublin.

Carbery started away to France two weeks ago after Sexton picked up a minor hamstring issue in training earlier that week and the understudy produced a composed performance despite Ireland’s travails for well over half of that contest.

Sexton’s return to fitness late last week left Farrell with a choice to make: go with his 36-year old veteran or give the man ten years his junior another opportunity to bag some badly-needed game time in the role on the back of his injury issues in recent years.

Farrell ultimately decided to make five personnel switches for Italy’s visit, plus two more than are positional, but Carbery will remain in situ with Sexton set to be launched off the bench and Jack Carty falling out of the matchday 23.

“Back-to-back Test matches is a great experience for anyone, especially someone in a pivotal position like fly-half,” said Farrell. “Joey handled the occasion very well (against France). There’s a lot that he’s learned from the game and he is ready to put that into action this week.”

That was as much as the head coach was initially prepared to offer in terms of the out-half choice but he did go deeper when asked subsequently what it was that made him go for the Munster ten rather than the side’s captain and talisman.

“Joey stepped in very late last week in that Johnny got injured on the last training day of the week. He obviously didn’t get a full week to prepare, to run the side, he gets that opportunity this week on the back of a good performance.

“After analysing the performance Joey would admit to you that he would love the opportunity to put a few things right and add to that performance and add to that experience at this level so it just makes sense.

“And the person who agrees with that is Johnny and he’s the captain of the side. He wants what’s best for the team.” Another major talking point to the selection is the choice of Mike Lowry at full-back. The Ulsterman will be making his Test debut at the Aviva Stadium and he replaces Hugo Keenan who had worn the No.15 shirt 18 times on the trot starting with his own first cap.

“Regarding Mike, we’re all excited to see him get his chance. He deserves it. He came into camp first and foremost over the summer as a stand-in and he performed very well in training under pressure and you can see it has whetted his appetite.

“You can see it in his performances for Ulster but more importantly we have seen it under pressure here in camp which is sometimes far and away the most extreme pressure that the lads can be put under. Lads like Mikey deserve the chance because they have shown everyone they are ready.” Lowry’s elevation was earned purely on that form for club and in camp but other changes have been prompted by injuries. Bundee Aki and Andrew Conway have both picked up unspecified niggles while James Ryan has an adductor muscle issue.

Iain Henderson (Covid), Ronan Kelleher and Keith Earls were already on the list of absentees.

Conway’s absence has opened the way for James Lowe and Mack Hansen to be accommodated on the wings with the latter shifting over to the far touchline and the former returning after,missing out on the initial Six Nations squad with a hamstring issue.

He adds a different dimension to how we play and, again, if he came back into camp on Monday and wasn’t up to speed and couldn’t add to how we want to get better in training then he wouldn’t be selected,” said the head coach.

“But he’s certainly hit the ground running at the start of the week and that’s carried on through the rest of the week and hopefully that transfers to a good performance.” History will be made in Dublin this weekend when Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli becomes the first referee from beyond the ‘traditional’ top tier of nations to take charge of a Six Nations game and Farrell described him as a “great” referee.

“We have had him before and he referees the game as it should be done. He referees what he sees is illegal and he doesn’t get bored with refereeing that. That is the game of rugby; that is how it should be refereed. We are pleased to have him.”