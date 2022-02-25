David Shonfield: Can next-gen preserve Italian Six Nations status? Or at least self-respect?

Italian rugby describes itself as il movimento, the movement, and this week the movement has been in mourning for one of its pioneers.

Franco Ascantini worked briefly alongside Pierre Villepreux with the national team but his main contribution was over 30 years, introducing the sport to literally thousands of youngsters, either directly or through the coaches he trained. Above all he was an educator.

“He didn’t want to develop players or coaches,” said Daniele Pacini, technical director of the Italian Rugby Federation in an emotional tribute, “he wanted to develop men.” It was a poignant moment for another pioneer, Paolo Ricci Bitti, veteran rugby writer for Rome newspaper Il Messaggero, who fears that the current prolonged crisis of the national team could be the death knell for the sport itself.

That might sound overdramatic, but Paolo is brutally honest.

Italy are about to run up a century of Six Nations defeats he says: “And what is Italy doing in a tournament if they always lose?”

“Follow the money” he adds, in English. “The Six Nations is a private club which generates monster profits from TV rights and match takings from stadiums, which uniquely in world sport are always sold out. Apart that is from Italy, where over the past few years attendances have started to erode, with no win in the Stadio Olimpico since 2013.

“We are lightyears away from that win in Edinburgh in 2015, and since then we’ve had the most humiliating run in history, which will reach 35 consecutive defeats in Dublin.

“And hoping to beat Scotland on March 12th in Rome or Wales in Cardiff on the 19th is a bit like setting off on a journey to Lourdes.”

“Why this collapse over the last few years?” he asks. “It’s a long story, full of contradictions.”

For Paolo it goes right back to the moment Italy were invited to take part in the tournament, when people in the movement failed to understand that with the first steps towards professionalism a wholesale restructuring was required. And despite various changes such a restructuring has still not taken place.

Even though Italy have been told that their place is not under threat, and have received reassuring messages from the other five members of the club, the feeling of apprehension remains, and with each defeat the more nagging it becomes.

The one certainty is that departure from the Six Nations would have a lethal impact.

“Follow the money,” says Paolo again. “The Italian Federation has an annual budget of around €50 million, compared to less than €4 million on the eve of our admission to the tournament. At least €20 million of that comes from the Six Nations and a further €17 million from participation in the United Rugby Championship.”

These are huge sums for a country where rugby is still considered a minor sport, even though Treviso are a respectable ninth in the URC Table (the less said about Parma the better).

Italy’s good fortune is that while the team has recently reached rock bottom the alternatives - in Europe at least - are even less sustainable. With a population of 60 million Italy is a much more attractive market than Georgia or Romania, and the trip to Rome is a top attraction for the travelling fans.

The other factor which might help preserve Italian status, or at least self-respect, is that the next generation of players looks more promising. There have been false dawns for the Under-20s before, and seven wooden spoons in 17 tournaments is not a great record, but there are signs of real improvement, at least at home. After a battering by France, the historic win against England in Treviso two weeks ago was achieved thanks to two penalties and a resolute defence.

Whatever their final placing this season, Paolo argues that there has been a step-change, which is partly down to the Irish connection:

“Thanks to the patient work of Stephen Aboud in developing the Academies, after doing the same work in Ireland, and also Pacini, we’ve come as high as seventh place in the world rankings. But the Academies need to be strengthened and better integrated with the clubs rather than being dismantled as is currently happening.”

As one of the pioneers - he helped found Imola Rugby back in 1978 - he emphasises that patience:

“Reaping the benefits in rugby takes a long time anywhere, let alone in Italy, and it doesn’t make sense to start again from scratch after these results.”

Young players such as Giacomo Ferrari are coming through, but the Under-20s captain warns that to develop fully the new generation has to be given more of a chance to play at a high level. And the current system, with the two franchise clubs playing only European games, provides very few opportunities.