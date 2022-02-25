Carbery to start against Italy with Sexton on the bench

Peter O’Mahony will captain a much-changed Ireland side to face Italy on Sunday but Joey Carbery continues at fly-half in this third-round Guinness Six Nations clash at Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell has handed a start to uncapped Ulster full-back Michael Lowry as Hugo Keenan is rested after 18 consecutive Test appearances since his own debut in 2020 with the head coach breaking from type and making five further changes to the starting line-up which lost in France last time out and two more positional switches.

James Lowe has been recalled to the left wing he occupied in the Autumn Nations Series following his recovery from a hamstring injury with Mack Hansen, who replaced him there in the first two rounds, switching to the right wing for his third cap as Andrew Conway drops out of the matchday squad while Robbie Henshaw replaces Bundee Aki at inside centre.

There are two enforced changes to the starting XV with Dan Sheehan promoted from the bench to hooker in place of Rónan Kelleher, whose shoulder injury against France hands his Leinster rival a first Six Nations start in his fifth Ireland appearance while in the second row James Ryan has to relinquish his place due to an adductor issue and is replaced by Ryan Baird.

Jack Conan drops to the bench as Caelan Doris switches from blindside flanker to No.8 with O’Mahony handed his first start since the Argentina game last November having come off the bench in the first two rounds.

Carbery’s second consecutive start at number 10 alongside scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park means Ireland captain Johnny Sexton must settle for a place on the bench for a potential 103rd cap following his return from a hamstring issue which kept him out of the 30-24 France defeat in Paris a fortnight ago. Carbery earned his first Six Nations start as a result and will be given more game time this weekend as he bids to further his cause as a genuine rival to the veteran playmaker ahead of next year’s World Cup.

There are opportunities of a first taste of Six Nations gametime this season on the bench for hooker Rob Herring, loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne and lock Kieran Treadwell, who stands by for his first cap since November 2017, and Craig Casey, who replaces Munster team-mate Conor Murray. Centre James Hume is in line for a third cap following a debut last summer against the USA and an appearance off the bench in the opening-round win over Wales.

IRELAND: Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge); Mack Hansen (Connacht); Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD); Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers); James Lowe (Leinster); Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf); Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD); Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne); Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne); Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University); Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution); Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD); Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge).