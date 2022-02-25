Friend wants Connacht to make home advantage count

Connacht head coach Andy Friend

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 12:30
John Fallon

Andy Friend hopes home advantage plays a big part as they bid for a URC victory over the Stormers at the Sportsground in their Saturday lunchtime (1pm) clash. The Stormers have been adjusting to wind, sleet, snow and rain in Ireland this week, having left warm sunshine in Cape Town.

“Home advantage is always worth a percentage, but I’m not sure what percentage it is. And we’ve been guilty twice this season of not being good enough in terms of that percentage against the Dragons in particular, and Glasgow.

“The Stormers had to travel a long distance last weekend. Those things all add up but at the end of the day it’s about your on-field performance. If we don’t front up and we’re not mentally and physically in the right space, it doesn’t matter whether you are home or away or playing in the moon.” 

He has made four changes from the side which defeated Scarlets, with Conor Fitzgerald starting at out-half and Shane Delahunt at hooker as Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan return to Irish camp. Alex Wootton comes in on the left wing with John Porch switching to full-back in place of Tiernan O’Halloran. Up front Denis Buckley has shaken off and injury and starts in place of Jordan Duggan.

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, T Tuimauga’ N Murray, L Fifita; C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle. 

Replacements: J Murphy, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, C Oliver, C Blade, T Farrell.

DHL STORMERS: D Willemse, S Petersen, R Nel, D du Plessis, S Senatla, M Libbok, H Jantjies, S Kitshoff, S Ntubeni, B Harris, A Smith, M Orie, D Fourie, E van Rhyn, E Roos.

Replacements: A-Hugo Venter, A Vermaak, N Fouche, D Meihuizen, H Dayimani, J Pokomela, P de Wet, A Davids.

