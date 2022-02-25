Friend wants Connacht to make home advantage count

Andy Friend hopes home advantage plays a big part as they bid for a URC victory over the Stormers at the Sportsground in their Saturday lunchtime (1pm) clash. The Stormers have been adjusting to wind, sleet, snow and rain in Ireland this week, having left warm sunshine in Cape Town.

“Home advantage is always worth a percentage, but I’m not sure what percentage it is. And we’ve been guilty twice this season of not being good enough in terms of that percentage against the Dragons in particular, and Glasgow.