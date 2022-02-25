Galthie plots to end France's Edinburgh hoodoo

Combating the power and pace of Scotland’s backs was behind France’s decision to move Yoram Moefana from inside centre to the wing on Saturday, coach Fabien Galthie said.

Bordeaux midfielder Moefana moves to the left wing in place of the injured Gabin Villiere, while Jonathan Danty returns from injury to join Gael Fickou in midfield.

The 21-year-old has started on the wing once this season, on the opening weekend of the Top 14 back in September, but he has impressed the national squad’s staff in matches and with his training ground performances in both midfield and out wide.

Gregor Townsend’s Scots have been a bogey side for Les Bleus, winning both Six Nations’ meetings since Galthie took charge at the start of 2020. France won a crowdless Autumn Nations Cup match in Edinburgh - ending a Murrayfield losing run that dated back to 2014 - but Galthie and his staff will want to end their Six Nations’ hoodoo this weekend.

Galthie said the direct running threat posed by Scotland’s backs meant they wanted to keep Fickou in the middle of the pitch rather than moving out wide, as he has done four times under Galthie, including both Six Nations losses to Townsend’s squad.

“We wanted to keep things the same in the middle of the field with Fickou, who leads our defensive line,” he said. “We wondered about playing Matthis Lebel, who always has done very well in training, and who is an out-and-out winger.

“But we made the decision to play with a powerful backline because the Scottish team has very solid, very physical three-quarters, with a very direct game based around Finn Russell.

“There will be an issue of physical dominance. The ability to respond blow for blow to three-quarters who are very fast and very powerful, like their two wingers who are walking on water right now, will be essential.” Galthie also hinted that flanker Francois Cros could move to the midfield if necessary, as he explained the rationale behind his decision to stick with a 6-2 split on the bench that worked against both Ireland and New Zealand.

“A 6-2 allows us to release a bunch of almost brand new forwards around the 50th minute. This is our strategy. If there is a problem, Gael Fickou can slide to the wing, Romain Ntamack can slide to centre, Thomas Ramos can come in at 10 or 15.

“And then if there is another problem, we also worked with Francois Cros at inside centre.”

Ttwo Six Nations losses against Scotland weigh heavily. "Two years ago, we suffered our biggest defeat since we took this mission,” he said. “Eleven points difference, a yellow card, a red card, a non-match. But it was a learning experience for the staff and the team. Since then, we have played the Scots twice. The last time was our first home loss since the beginning of our mandate. They pose problems for us and we are aware of the level we have to reach to compete.”

SCOTLAND: S Hogg, D Graham, C Harris, S Tuipulotu, D Van der Merwe, F Russell, A Price; P Schoeman, S McInally, Z Fagerson, S Skinner, G Gilchrist, R Darge, H Watson, M Bradbury

Replacements: G Turner, O Kebble, WP Nel, J Hodgson, N Haining, B White, B Kinghorn, M Bennett

FRANCE: M Jaminet, D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, Y Moefana, R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, C Woki, P Willemse, F Cros, A Jelonch, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, J Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, T Flament, D Cretin, M Lucu, T Ramos.