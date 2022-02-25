Brian O'Driscoll: 'I would love to see Joey get a bit more game time'

Johnny or Joey? It feels like progress to be asking that sort of question three days out from a Six Nations game and the hope is that it will be ever harder to answer in the months to come as opponents with a greater cachet than Italy loom on the horizon.

The smoke signals suggest that Sexton will today be returned to the starting XV for Sunday’s assignment having sat out the visit to France with a hamstring injury.

As with so much in life, it looks as if timing is everything.

The gap between Sexton’s last game, against Wales, and the visit to Twickenham next month will be five weeks. It’s a significant span and one that Andy Farrell will apparently bridge by giving his captain the No.10 jersey and the lion’s share of the game against the Azzurri.

The counter-argument is that now is the time to invest further in Joey Carbery whose performance in Paris in the absence of Sexton, and in what was his first-ever Six Nations start, gave such succour after years spent fretting over who will be the next man up when the incumbent vacates the throne.

Brian O’Driscoll can see the merits in the case for Carbery but he can also see how tricky it would be for the management to sideline their skipper and talisman when the guy is fit and looking to bag some time before England.

The thing is, O’Driscoll feels that Sexton isn’t the type who needs that sort of dry run.

“Johnny is one of the players that could come in and play against England having gotten 20 minutes or half an hour against Italy. There's not many who could fit in like that. Robbie (Henshaw) is probably the other one that springs to mind that would easily integrate himself into the team having had a number of weeks off.

“It's a tough one. I would love to see Joey get a bit more game time, not necessarily just this weekend, but over the course of the year. They have got to find a way because you cannot rely, going into a World Cup, on a guy of Sexton's senior years. You just can't put all your eggs into one basket.

“He has picked up a soft tissue injury last week. It does naturally happen the older you get, you have more of them. We just have to be mindful that we give enough game-time to our perceived second-string players and make sure that they are equipped and ready to go with the necessary game experience to take on World Cup matches.”

It could be that it is New Zealand in the summer before Carbery is handed the tiller from the dockside again. If it happens it would be a reprise of 2018 when Joe Schmidt gave him the nod for the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane.

It’s nigh on impossible to think that, if fit, the Munster man won’t be handed the opportunity from the off in at least one of those three Tests but O’Driscoll went a little further when wondering if Sexton will even be asked to travel for the series against the All Blacks.

We can only imagine the player’s reaction if that’s a road Andy Farrell decides to take. Sexton’s services weren’t required last summer either with Warren Gatland ignoring his candidacy for the Lions and Farrell using the Japan and USA ties to spread the load.

“There are two lines of thought here,” said O’Driscoll. “If Johnny goes to New Zealand do you stand a better chance of picking up a victory? You would have to say yes. Would that be a huge boost of confidence going into the World Cup next year where you could potentially play against New Zealand in a quarter-final? Yes, it could.

“The alternative is do we want him fit and fresh and energised for the World Cup? Yes. So, you have conflicting thoughts. Johnny of course won’t not want to travel. There is the prospect that you could bring him down for the first Test match and send him home after the first couple so there are lots of different options you could have.”

Sometimes, O’Driscoll added, players “need minding from themselves” and it’s not even like this is a binary equation between Sexton and Carbery. One is a 36-year old who has had a number of minor injury issues in recent years. The other, while a decade younger, has had his own well-documented fitness issues since 2019.

It wouldn’t be due diligence if Farrell and his staff didn’t look to give a third man some exposure to the Test arena as well. That man at this point in time is Jack Carty who has had one minute in a green shirt, in Paris, since the last World Cup.

For O’Driscoll, the first consideration here is whether Farrell intends bringing two or three out-halves to France. It could be that a Conor Murray, Mack Hansen or Mike Lowry are asked to be that third man at the World Cup but then Sexton’s age may deem that a risk too far.

“I don’t know what Andy Farrell is thinking. There is a lot to ponder but the last thing you can do is leave it to the summer before the World Cup and not having given Jack a lot of time and then find Johnny injured or not available for the World Cup and all of a sudden you are back where you want to be.”

Decisions, decisions.

Ireland must think their way round the arm-wrestles

Numbers can be cold but ratings arouse all manner of heated emotions.

Stick a figure beside a player’s name and brace for the pushback. But what of the collective? How would Brian O’Driscoll quantify Ireland’s efforts as we approach the Six Nations mid-term?

His first thought is to point out that more improvement is needed.

Take the ruck for the Wales and France games as an example. Very different scenarios that required variations in approach. Sometimes, he said, you just have to assign an extra body to protect the ball and make do with one less in the attacking line.

Learning and adapting in real time is key.

“I do feel they’ve discovered how to really threaten the most organised of defences, which I think is the most exciting aspect,” he says.

“With regard to where it’s come on, it’s come on leaps and bounds within a year.

“From the England game [in the 2021 Six Nations] to now, from pre-England to now, is a 4/10 to a 7.5/10.

“That’s how much of a jump it has been and I think that’s why we’re so excited.”

Giddy is another word he used but his own take is far more balanced.

If the consistency in terms of performance levels has been impressive then he will make the associated point that Andy Farrell’s lads haven’t been near perfect so far.

There was an abundance of chances created against the Welsh which, if taken, could have pushed them far beyond the 29-point mark and Paris delivered a book full of lessons. Defeats always do.

The players and coaches have been making similar noises.

Like O’Driscoll, there is an acceptance that — encouraging as Ireland’s performances have been the last 12 months — there is some way to go before they can earn an A-grade.

“That’s why you’re hearing it from the players, as a team and a group, and I agree they have some way to go to get to that really high-end, 9/10 performance they’re going to need going into a World Cup.”

Italy on Sunday likely won’t tell us a whole heap more about where Ireland are but the loss to the French, while a setback, did cast the side’s struggles against the game’s biggest, most dominant packs in a slightly altered light given the visitors’ second-half response.

“We can’t grow bigger humans than we already have. We’ve got the biggest rugby players going out there, that we can possibly choose from, in conjunction with skilful players. We’re going to have to think our way around beating opposition like that, try not to get into arm-wrestles, and find a way to stay in the game, which is exactly what we did.

“For me it was kind of an inspiring performance.

“It gave me huge confidence that we’re actually able to deal with the power game and counter-punch, and not get embroiled in trying to take them on at their own games.

“For me, there were lots of positives to be taken out of it rather than seeing it as a negative.”

