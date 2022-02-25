Brian O'Driscoll: 'I would love to see Joey get a bit more game time'

Johnny or Joey? It feels like progress to be asking that sort of question three days out from a Six Nations game and the hope is that it will be ever harder to answer in the months to come as opponents with a greater cachet than Italy loom on the horizon.
The smoke signals suggest that Sexton will today be returned to the starting XV for Sunday’s assignment having sat out the visit to France with a hamstring injury.
As with so much in life, it looks as if timing is everything.
The gap between Sexton’s last game, against Wales, and the visit to Twickenham next month will be five weeks. It’s a significant span and one that Andy Farrell will apparently bridge by giving his captain the No.10 jersey and the lion’s share of the game against the Azzurri.
The counter-argument is that now is the time to invest further in Joey Carbery whose performance in Paris in the absence of Sexton, and in what was his first-ever Six Nations start, gave such succour after years spent fretting over who will be the next man up when the incumbent vacates the throne.
Brian O’Driscoll can see the merits in the case for Carbery but he can also see how tricky it would be for the management to sideline their skipper and talisman when the guy is fit and looking to bag some time before England.
The thing is, O’Driscoll feels that Sexton isn’t the type who needs that sort of dry run.
“Johnny is one of the players that could come in and play against England having gotten 20 minutes or half an hour against Italy. There's not many who could fit in like that. Robbie (Henshaw) is probably the other one that springs to mind that would easily integrate himself into the team having had a number of weeks off.
“It's a tough one. I would love to see Joey get a bit more game time, not necessarily just this weekend, but over the course of the year. They have got to find a way because you cannot rely, going into a World Cup, on a guy of Sexton's senior years. You just can't put all your eggs into one basket.
“He has picked up a soft tissue injury last week. It does naturally happen the older you get, you have more of them. We just have to be mindful that we give enough game-time to our perceived second-string players and make sure that they are equipped and ready to go with the necessary game experience to take on World Cup matches.”
It could be that it is New Zealand in the summer before Carbery is handed the tiller from the dockside again. If it happens it would be a reprise of 2018 when Joe Schmidt gave him the nod for the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane.
It’s nigh on impossible to think that, if fit, the Munster man won’t be handed the opportunity from the off in at least one of those three Tests but O’Driscoll went a little further when wondering if Sexton will even be asked to travel for the series against the All Blacks.
We can only imagine the player’s reaction if that’s a road Andy Farrell decides to take. Sexton’s services weren’t required last summer either with Warren Gatland ignoring his candidacy for the Lions and Farrell using the Japan and USA ties to spread the load.
“There are two lines of thought here,” said O’Driscoll. “If Johnny goes to New Zealand do you stand a better chance of picking up a victory? You would have to say yes. Would that be a huge boost of confidence going into the World Cup next year where you could potentially play against New Zealand in a quarter-final? Yes, it could.
“The alternative is do we want him fit and fresh and energised for the World Cup? Yes. So, you have conflicting thoughts. Johnny of course won’t not want to travel. There is the prospect that you could bring him down for the first Test match and send him home after the first couple so there are lots of different options you could have.”
Sometimes, O’Driscoll added, players “need minding from themselves” and it’s not even like this is a binary equation between Sexton and Carbery. One is a 36-year old who has had a number of minor injury issues in recent years. The other, while a decade younger, has had his own well-documented fitness issues since 2019.
It wouldn’t be due diligence if Farrell and his staff didn’t look to give a third man some exposure to the Test arena as well. That man at this point in time is Jack Carty who has had one minute in a green shirt, in Paris, since the last World Cup.
For O’Driscoll, the first consideration here is whether Farrell intends bringing two or three out-halves to France. It could be that a Conor Murray, Mack Hansen or Mike Lowry are asked to be that third man at the World Cup but then Sexton’s age may deem that a risk too far.
“I don’t know what Andy Farrell is thinking. There is a lot to ponder but the last thing you can do is leave it to the summer before the World Cup and not having given Jack a lot of time and then find Johnny injured or not available for the World Cup and all of a sudden you are back where you want to be.”
Decisions, decisions.
