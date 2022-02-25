McCormick backs Ireland's mentality against formidable Italian pack

Bullish but not complacent, James McCormick knows the Ireland Under-20s are in for a tough test from Italy when they resume their Six Nations title bid at Musgrave Park in Cork tonight (8pm).

The hooker has been front and centre of Ireland’s back-to-back wins so far, scoring a try in each, the first in a 53-5 drubbing of Wales in Cork and then in their famous 17-16 victory over France in Aix-en-Provence last time out, which was sealed at the death by fly-half Charlie Tector’s conversion of a Ben Brownlee try.

In Italy, Ireland face a team on a high following a 6-0 win over England in round two that has all the physical attributes possessed by the French but while the Ballymena front-rower, a member of the Ulster academy, recognises the threat coming their way, he has every faith in his fellow forwards to deliver another telling performance against a bigger pack.

“It was a really good performance,” McCormick said of Italy’s defeat of the defending champions, “they played very well.

“Big, dominant pack and a good back-line to go with that. We'll definitely sit down and have a look at it and see what we can pick up from it.

“We back ourselves, we back our drills. At the end of the day it's about who wants it more and if we can get the mental space right, I always think it doesn't matter what we come up against, we can overcome it.”

Head coach Richie Murphy made four changes to his starting XV from the win over France, with Chay Mullins, Jude Postlethwaite, Fionn Gibbons and Matthew Devine all coming into the starting backline. Mullins reclaims the right-wing berth having scored two tries against Wales, with Patrick Campbell continuing at full-back and Gibbons moving onto the left wing.

Ireland Sevens player Postlethwaite will form the centre partnership with Brownlee while scrum-half Devine is reunited in the half-backs with Tector.

Reuben Crothers captains from the back row once more and McCormick has been impressed not only by his Ulster academy team-mate’s leadership but by the team’s resilience shown so far.

“I've known Reuben all through school and I lived with him last year, he was my housemate. I know what he brings to the table and he's excelled in the last two games, and he'll only get better moving forward.

“We came up against two different teams and got two different results. It gives us a lot of confidence that we can get ahead and stay ahead, and then we can go away and we went behind but we came back to win again.

“It's good experience for all the players knowing what we need to do in those situations if we come across them again going into this week.

“It's going well for us, so if we can keep on it and keep improving then that's all we can do.”

IRELAND U20: P Campbell (Munster); C Mullins (Bristol Bears), J Postlethwaite (Ulster), B Brownlee (Leinster), F Gibbons (Leinster); C Tector (Leinster), M Devine (Connacht); J Boyle (Leinster), J McCormick (Ulster), R McGuire (Leinster); C O'Tighearnaigh (Leinster), M Morrissey (Leinster); J McNabney (Ulster), R Crothers (Ulster) - captain, J Culhane (Leinster).

Replacements: J Hanlon (Ulster), O Michel (Leinster), D McSweeney (Munster), A McNamee (Ulster), L McLoughlin (Ulster), E Coughlan (Munster), T Butler (Munster), D O'Grady (Leinster).

ITALY U20: L Pani (Benetton); F Cuminetti (Lyon), F Mey (HBS Colorno), D Passarella (Tarvisium), F Lazzarin (Petrarca); N Teneggi (Emilia), A Garbisi (Mogliano); L Rizzoli (Capitolina), L Frangini (National Academy), R Genovese (Torino); A Ortombina (Emilia) R Andreoli (Rovigo); D Odiase (HBS Colorno), R Vincent (National Academy), G Ferrari (Capitolina) - captain.

Replacements: T Scramoncin (Petrarca),V Bizzotto (Bassano), R Bartolini (Florentia), L Berlese (Tarvisium), G Cenedese (Villorba), G Tomaselli (Fiamme Oro), G Sante (Mogliano), A Fusari (Fiamme Oro).

Referee: Aled Evans (Wales)