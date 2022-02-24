Dan Leavy set for a first appearance since November

The 27-year old has been dogged by fitness problems since suffering an horrendous knee injury against Ulster almost three years ago with a wrist injury in training early last month just the latest in a catalogue of misfortunes which have stalled his career.
Dan Leavy set for a first appearance since November

Dan Leavy

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 12:24
Brendan O'Brien

Dan Leavy will make his latest comeback from injury when he lines out for Leinster against the Emirates Lions at the RDS in the URC on Friday evening.

The 27-year old has been dogged by fitness problems since suffering a horrendous knee injury against Ulster almost three years ago with a wrist injury in training early last month just the latest in a catalogue of misfortunes that have stalled his career.

Still, the early news was that he would be missing for at least two months after an operation so his return to the side in the space of just over six weeks is a well-deserved break for a man who was for a time a constant fixture in the Ireland back row.

This will be his first appearance since November.

Alongside him in the back row will be Josh Murphy and captain Rhys Ruddock, the latter making his 200th appearance for the province having made his debut for the side way back in December of 2009 against Dragons.

Ed Byrne is the only change to the front row from last week's win over Ospreys. He will link up with James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa while veteran Devin Toner partners the inexperienced Joe McCarthy in the second row.

Nick McCarthy and Ross Byrne combine in the half-backs with Harry Byrne again given the nod at inside-centre and Jamie Osborne outside him.

Jimmy O’Brien’s call-up to the Ireland squad has opened the way for academy player Max O’Reilly to take the full-back slot. Dave Kearney and Tommy O’Brien will be his wing men and Leinster have some serious operators to call off the bench if required

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; T O’Brien, J Osborne, H Byrne, D Kearney, R Byrne, N McCarthy; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, J McCarthy; J Murphy, D Leavy, R Ruddock.

Replacements: S Cronin, P Dooley, T Clarkson, J Dunne, M Deegan, L McGrath, A Byrne, S Penn

More in this section

Munster v Castres Olympique - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Leinster sign Jason Jenkins from Munster
Chay Mullins celebrates scoring a try with teammates 4/2/2022 Four changes in Ireland U20 side for Musgrave meeting with Italy
Ireland Captain's Run Iain Henderson tests positive for Covid, out of Italy clash
<p>France centre Jonathan Danty comes back into the side with Yoram Moefana moving to the left wing to replace the unavailable Gavin Villiere.</p>

Fabien Galthie keeps changes to a minimum for Scottish test

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up