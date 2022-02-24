Dan Leavy set for a first appearance since November

Dan Leavy will make his latest comeback from injury when he lines out for Leinster against the Emirates Lions at the RDS in the URC on Friday evening.

The 27-year old has been dogged by fitness problems since suffering a horrendous knee injury against Ulster almost three years ago with a wrist injury in training early last month just the latest in a catalogue of misfortunes that have stalled his career.

Still, the early news was that he would be missing for at least two months after an operation so his return to the side in the space of just over six weeks is a well-deserved break for a man who was for a time a constant fixture in the Ireland back row.

This will be his first appearance since November.

Alongside him in the back row will be Josh Murphy and captain Rhys Ruddock, the latter making his 200th appearance for the province having made his debut for the side way back in December of 2009 against Dragons.

Ed Byrne is the only change to the front row from last week's win over Ospreys. He will link up with James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa while veteran Devin Toner partners the inexperienced Joe McCarthy in the second row.

Nick McCarthy and Ross Byrne combine in the half-backs with Harry Byrne again given the nod at inside-centre and Jamie Osborne outside him.

Jimmy O’Brien’s call-up to the Ireland squad has opened the way for academy player Max O’Reilly to take the full-back slot. Dave Kearney and Tommy O’Brien will be his wing men and Leinster have some serious operators to call off the bench if required

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; T O’Brien, J Osborne, H Byrne, D Kearney, R Byrne, N McCarthy; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, J McCarthy; J Murphy, D Leavy, R Ruddock.

Replacements: S Cronin, P Dooley, T Clarkson, J Dunne, M Deegan, L McGrath, A Byrne, S Penn