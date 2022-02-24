'Calmer' Craig Casey eager for another opportunity to show credentials 

Game day doesn’t exactly lend itself to bouts of reflection. Too much to do. Still, Craig Casey wouldn’t be human if he didn’t take pause at some stage this Sunday and reflect on the fact that one year to the day will have passed since he made his senior Ireland debut.

Italy, as they will be again this weekend, were the opposition when the young Munster scrum-half got the nod to vacate the replacement’s bench at the Stadio Olimpico after 63 minutes. Three more caps have since been added to the cabinet.

It’s a good start but only that. Casey has still only registered 110 minutes of rugby in the Test arena and how many times have we heard players voice the observation that it can take anything up to ten or 15 caps before they truly find their feet?

Some single out the increased physicality. For others it’s the speed. The maelstrom of an international game can overwhelm. It’s the sporting equivalent of a kid leaving school and trying to find their feet in college.

Casey would appear well-suited to absorb this shift. His speed of delivery and movement around the park are calling cards for a 23-year old who embodies the term ‘livewire’ so it’s instructive to hear his take on where it is he has improved in the last year.

“I think I’ve improved in all areas really. I’ve become a lot calmer on the field, a lot less frantic, just clearer in my head (with) what I want to do with decisions and stuff like that, but still playing with some bit of pace. That’s one of the biggest learning curves I had, just trying to be calm in decisions. Not everything needs to be at a million miles an hour.”

All the best team players have the ability to bend time to their will, to keep their heads while others scramble. A man with an unrelenting work ethic, Casey has tried to work on this every time he goes out on the training field but it comes in other ways besides.

Visualisation and meditation have both been embraced in recent years, while his thoughts and goals have been written down for posterity in journals since he was in his mid-teens, but very little can really prepare a man for his elevation to the summit.

He still remembers the ‘Oh God’ feeling that hit him when he made his way up from Limerick for his first Ireland camp. He was, in a word, overawed even if the impact made on his new teammates appeared to be considerable and instant.

An appetite for information and direction soon settled him and he finds himself relishing that same drive up the country now. The trick from here is to be comfortable with that sense of comfort while continuing to progress further up the ladder.

There was always the likelihood that he would have to bide some time this spring and that’s how events have unfolded with Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray the preferred tag team at nine for the games against Wales and France.

Casey's one outing in the Six Nations window so far has been the 70 minutes earned for Munster against Edinburgh last weekend and he admits that it isn't straightforward in switching between the two systems.

Having to play in a storm to boot didn't help either.

Another opportunity will surely be laid out for him at the weekend when an Italy team shorn of key players and facing a 35th consecutive loss in the Championship comes to Dublin. It's a golden opportunity for any young player but a type that has to be grasped if progress is to be maintained.

“I mean obviously you want to perform anyway,” he said. “I don't think it comes down to the pressure of anything else. You go onto the field to put your best foot forward every game and try and play the best that you can.

“Some games that doesn't happen, some games it does. But, like I said about being patient, you can't be too eager to do miracle things. It all has to be within the team's setup.

“Obviously when you see something go for it, but you can't be too eager to show your best hand because you'll end up making mistakes and looking too frantic.”