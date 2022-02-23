Munster graduate Bradshaw Ryan signs for Ulster

Munster academy graduate Frank Bradshaw Ryan will join Ulster this summer on a one-year deal.

Limerick-born Bradshaw Ryan, who stands at over 2m tall, is set to bolster the province’s second row when he makes the move from French Pro D2 side, USON Nevers.

Known for his lineout skills and ability to carry, the 26-year-old former Ireland U19s player dexpressed his delight at the move.

"It is a top club, based in a fantastic city. I love watching Ulster play at the moment, and they are playing a great brand of rugby – and it’s a style of rugby that I really enjoy playing.

“I can see with some of Ulster’s recent signings, together with the top young players coming through, that they are intent on achieving big things. After spending six seasons in France, I can’t wait to get over and get started as, with the set-up and coaches that Ulster have, I feel it’s a great place for me to keep learning and improving as a player.”

Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, added: “Frank has worked hard in France over the last number of years to develop his game and will offer us something different at lock. We look forward to welcoming him this summer and seeing what he can deliver both on and off the field for Ulster.”