Munster sweat on Roman Salanoa's ankle injury 

Munster have returned to the training ground following their bonus-point win over Edinburgh with no fresh injury worries following the United Rugby Championship clash. Yet the weekend’s Energia All Ireland League action has raised a concern for tighthead prop Roman Salanoa.
With no match this weekend, head coach Johan van Graan has an extended preparation time ahead of the March 5 visit of the Dragons to Thomond Park but Salanoa’s involvement remains in the balance after sustaining an ankle injury on duty for Shannon last Saturday.
The prop was one of 15 senior and academy players in action for their clubs but though Shannon claimed a 62-0 victory over Navan in Division 1B, Salanoa is set to see a specialist following a scan on the injured ankle.
Munster remain without a number of long-term injury victims including internationals Damian de Allende (abdomen), Keith Earls (thigh), Jason Jenkins (abdomen) and RG Snyman (knee) while Thomas Ahern (thigh), Jack Daly (shoulder) and Liam O’Connor (knee) are also sidelined.
Scrum-half Craig Casey, back-rower Gavin Coombes and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who made his 200th Munster appearance last Saturday at Thomond Park, have returned to the Ireland camp ahead of their Guinness Six Nations third-round game against Italy in Dublin on Sunday having featured in the 34-20 URC win over Edinburgh.