Munster sweat on Roman Salanoa's ankle injury 

Munster have returned to the training ground following their bonus-point win over Edinburgh with no fresh injury worries following the United Rugby Championship clash. Yet the weekend’s Energia All Ireland League action has raised a concern for tighthead prop Roman Salanoa.

With no match this weekend, head coach Johan van Graan has an extended preparation time ahead of the March 5 visit of the Dragons to Thomond Park but Salanoa’s involvement remains in the balance after sustaining an ankle injury on duty for Shannon last Saturday.