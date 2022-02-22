Ireland v Italy close to a sell-out

Ireland's Six Nations clash against Italy is expected to be a sell-out according to the IRFU.

Officials confirmed this morning that 'a very limited number of tickets' are remaining for Sunday's game at the Aviva Stadium.

Ticketmaster said there was 'low availability' on their site, with the majority of available tickets priced at €90.

Ireland scored six tries as they defeated the Azzurri 48-10 in the 2021 Championship.

Meanwhile Ireland’s options at tighthead prop for this Sunday’s game have been hit by the loss of Tom O’Toole to injury.

O’Toole, with two caps so far in his Test career, will have been hoping for an opportunity this weekend given some changes are possible in a fixture against the perennial wooden spooners who have lost 34 championship games in a row. Yet the 23-year-old, who came off the bench against Argentina for his second cap last November, suffered a hamstring strain during Ulster's United Rugby Championship win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon.

An IRFU squad update issued on Tuesday said O'Toole will rehab the injury at Ulster with his progress to be reviewed over the coming weeks. Head coach Andy Farrell named a 38-man squad on Monday for this weekend’s round-three contest and will announce his team this Friday.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher was ruled out for the duration of the campaign having injured a shoulder in the round-two defeat to France in Paris 10 days ago but Farrell was able to recall wing James Lowe, who missed the first two rounds with a hamstring injury and add uncapped Leinster back Jimmy O’Brien to the group following his recovery from a calf issue.