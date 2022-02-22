Pres pride as Patrick Campbell embraces big stage

Patrick Campbell and the Ireland Under-20s return to Musgrave Park this Sunday with their Six Nations title credentials enhanced by a gutsy victory over favourites France in Aix en Provence last time out.

They will face an Italy side fresh from a win of their own on home soil against England in round two but it is Ireland now in pole position with two wins from two and a three-point lead over the chasing pack.

The fast track on the artificial 4G surface at Musgrave Park has already produced fireworks in the campaign with Ireland quick out of the blocks on the opening night three weeks ago when they hammered a fancied Wales side 53-5 and no-one will be looking forward to the occasion more than Cork native and Munster full-back Campbell.

The 19-year-old has made an impressive start to life at the province’s academy, scoring a try on his senior debut in the European pool win at Wasps in December and making the Irish number 15 jersey his own for the first two rounds of the U20 Six Nations.

Campbell’s rise has been a source of immense pride at his old school Presentation Brothers Cork and no more so than for head coach Ger Burke, who spoke to the Irish Examiner about the ease with which his former pupil has moved his rugby career to another level since joining the Munster academy last summer.

“I’m absolutely over the moon. Any time you see our lads play outside (PBC) on the field it’s hard to describe the pride you feel, when you’ve worked so closely with them. Their dreams are coming true.

“You’ve seen them graft and work here in Pres for that. The thing with Pa is, I’m not surprised in any way. It brings a smile to my face, we just knew that this is what was going to happen with Pa.

“I was talking to Donal Lenihan before the first 20s game and said to him ‘there will be guys in that Irish 20s squad anxious and nervous, Pa won’t be’. Pa gets excited by the big stage, he wants the big moment and he plays the game with a big smile on his face.

“He’s incredibly humble and he loves every part of the journey and honestly, it’s fantastic. We tell our lads here, ‘look at him and see what’s ahead of you and dare to dream and pursue these things’.

One of Burke’s current crop draws parallels with Campbell given their shared backgrounds in the GAA. While Campbell was an All-Ireland Minor-winning footballer with Cork in 2019, his successor as PBC full-back Ben O’Connor captained the Rebels to the hurling equivalent last August and is bringing his big-game-winning mentality to the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

Whichever code he eventually plumps for, he showed the right stuff with a match-winning performance in last week’s nail-biting semi-final victory over arch rivals Christians at Musgrave Park, leading a comeback from 19-7 down with a try and two conversions to win the game 21-19.

“The Cork GAA are certainly producing fine athletes I have to say,” Burke said, “they must take the credit for that. Ben is a fantastic athlete and a fantastic player and the similarities I would draw are not just in his physical ability, his confidence on the ball is obvious, but these boys coming from GAA backgrounds are incredibly humble, they’re hard-working and they’re mad keen to get out training and prove themselves, not just to us but to their team-mates.

“So there are obvious parallels and it will be interesting to see where Ben goes in the future but right now he’s just really enjoying his rugby and hopefully he’ll have an impact on the game and I’m sure we’ll see him in an Irish Schools jersey all going well.”

Speaking directly after O’Connor’s exploits against CBC, Burke said: “I’ve been coaching schools rugby now for 10 years and there are some kids that are made for the big moment.

“You can’t put your finger on why but they thrive in pressure and Ben is one of them. You can’t coach that, I’m not going to take any credit for that. That kid wants the responsibility on his shoulders for him to go and win the game.

“We’ve seen him kick those conversions all year. He’s just got nerves of steel and he has a massive future in front of him whatever shaped ball he decides to go with.

“I’d even say if it was a football he’d do all right for himself. He won a Minor Premier title for the Barrs playing football and ran riot in the final. There’s nothing the kid couldn’t put his hand to.”