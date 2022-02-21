Leo Cullen happy with the win, not the performance

URC

Leinster 29

Ospreys 7

Despite coming away with a bonus point victory from their United Rugby Championship clash against Ospreys at the RDS on Saturday, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen wasn't overly satisfied with his side's performance.

Jordan Larmour, Cian Healy, James Lowe and Scott Penny recorded tries in the one sided affair, but there were ample opportunities for additional scores and Ospreys skipper Rhys Webb also breached their whitewash for a consolation effort.

"I was very frustrated. I thought we made very, very hard work of it at times. There were a lot of errors and that's the thing, we need to be realistic about the level of performance," Cullen said. "It was great with the outcome, but in terms of the overall performance I think we were miles off where we should be or certainly where we can be."

Nonetheless, there were a number of positives for Cullen to take. Larmour and Healy both crossed over after being temporarily released from the Ireland squad, while replacement winger Lowe scored a superb second half try after being sidelined for more than a month with a muscle injury. It was also a big night for Limerick native Seán Cronin, who made his 200th appearance for the eastern province off the bench.

"He had a really good impact on the game, James. It's been a frustrating few weeks for him since he picked up the injury, but he worked hard off the back of that. He's hungry and looking for work," Cullen added. "He's a character, Seán Cronin. He's very, very popular amongst the lads and he's adding all the time. He's in a slightly more mentoring role with some of the younger guys that are coming through as well, but he's still very ambitious himself to push his case."

Scorers for Leinster: Tries - J Larmour, C Healy, J Lowe, S Penny; Pens - R Byrne; Cons - R Byrne (3).

Scorers for Ospreys: Tries - R Webb; Cons - G Anscombe.

LEINSTER: J O'Brien; J Larmour, J Osborne, H Byrne, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, J Tracy, M Ala'alatoa; R Molony, R Baird; M Moloney, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: T Clarkson for Ala'alatoa (10-19, blood), P Dooley for Healy, R Ruddock for Moloney, J Lowe for Kearney (all 54), S Cronin for Tracy (55), N McCarthy for McGrath (62), Clarkson for Ala-alatoa, J Dunne for Baird (both 68), A Byrne for O'Brien (73).

OSPREYS: D Evans; K Giles, M Collins, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; B Davies, W Griffiths; E Roots, H Deaves, M Morris.

Replacements: E Taione for Parry, R Jones for Smith, R Henry for Botha, D Lydiate for Morris (all 55), G Anscombe for Myler (59), L Ashley for Davies, TT Wheeler for Williams (both 67). RM Williams for Webb (75).

Referee: A Brace (IRFU).