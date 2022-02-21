van Graan predicts big things for Malakai Fekitoa

Fekitoa looks set to replace another World Cup winner, Springbok Damian de Allende, whose departure has yet to be confirmed, and van Graan said he has no doubt the Kiwi centre will be an instant hit at Munster.
van Graan predicts big things for Malakai Fekitoa

Malakai Fekitoa

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 00:00
John Fallon

Johann van Graan may not be around to witness it first-hand, but he believes new signing Malakai Fekitoa will make a huge impact when he arrives in the summer.

Fekitoa looks set to replace another World Cup winner, Springbok Damian de Allende, whose departure has yet to be confirmed, and van Graan said he has no doubt the Kiwi centre will be an instant hit.

Fekitoa, who played underage sevens for his native Tonga before moving to New Zealand as a teenager, has signed a two-year contract and joins from Wasps, having also had a couple of seasons with Toulon.

Van Graan will be in Bath by the time the 29-year old arrives in Limerick but he reckons Munster fans will be thrilled with him.

“When we looked at him, his background … All Black, World Cup winner … I was fortunate enough to coach against him when I was with South Africa. He can play 12 or 13, he’s calm, he’s decisive, he’s experienced and he’s part of a winning environment. A great human being, I think he will fit in really well with Munster … soft spoken, loves to make a difference and I believe Munster fans can be really excited. He will make a massive difference with Munster Rugby,” said van Graan.

More in this section

Clontarf v Young Munster - Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A Double D'Arcy magic helps Clontarf continue winning run 
Scarlets v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Carty kicks 14 points as Connacht claim first win at Scarlets
James Lowe scores their third try 19/2/2022 Leinster go top with bonus point win over Ospreys
Jonny Wilkinson (left) with Steve Black (right) (David Cheskin/PA)

Newcastle Falcons lead tributes to Steve Black after death of ‘proud Geordie’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up