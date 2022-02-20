Beirne: 'I don't think I ever expected to get into a position that I'm in now'

It says much about Tadhg Beirne’s increasing importance to this Ireland team that he was elevated to a central contract by the IRFU last week.

The three-year deal, announced last Tuesday, will keep the powerhouse forward at Munster until at least 2025 and marks the latest recognition of his rise to prominence that saw him selected for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa last summer and then make two Test appearances against the Springboks.

As disappointing as the outcome was in Paris nine days ago, Ireland’s clash with France was Beirne’s ninth consecutive Guinness Six Nations start at either lock or blindside flanker and the 30-year-old admitted he could not have foreseen the arc his rugby-playing career has taken when he was struggling with injuries in the Leinster academy.

The 35 minutes of senior rugby at his home province in 2015-16 and the stint as a pizza delivery man to make ends meet and pay for a masters degree, and the gamble both he and Scarlets’ boss Wayne Pivac took on giving him a fresh start have been well documented. Yet still, the Kildare native never imagined he would return to Ireland as a professional rugby player, let alone become a national team regular and now on a central contract.

"I think towards the end of my Leinster career certainly, most people know I was at the brink of packing it in and then through my Scarlets career I didn't know if I would ever come back to Ireland. Things just picked up towards the end of my first year and I kind of kicked on in my second year.

"But I don't think I ever expected to get into a position that I'm in now where I've gone along to play with the Lions and had a good run of games starting for Ireland now, and now to get a central contract as well, it's a massive honour for me and it's something where I never really thought I'd get to in my career.

"The last two seasons have gone particularly well for me. I've always said there's a lot of luck involved in terms of getting opportunities along the way but I've certainly just been prepared for them and thankfully I've been able to take them.

"I've had an incredible year. It's been disappointing with some results and that but to get to this point and get a central contract, it was a massive honour and I'm delighted to accept it.”

So too the Munster captaincy, thrust upon him for 80 minutes in January when Peter O’Mahony pulled up in the warm-up ahead of the Thomond Park derby against Ulster. It is fair to say Beirne does not see himself as a natural leader though that victory with a man down after 15 minutes following Simon Zebo’s red card suggests otherwise.

“I probably wouldn’t lead as well as a lot of the lads, certainly in here or back at Munster. It was a massive honour for me to be asked to captain Munster and I enjoyed it but you know with the likes of Pete, Jack (O’Donoghue), Earlsy, all of those other boys back in Munster, I think they have a natural ability to lead compared to my type of leadership.

“I probably wouldn’t speak as well as they would but I’d probably try and lead by example than use my words as such.” There are certainly more strengths than weaknesses in Beirne’s game, and his performances indicate a player getting better by the month, something he suggested has come in tandem with playing a style of rugby under Ireland head coach Andy Farrell that suits him best.

“Definitely, I’ve learnt so much in this brand of rugby that Faz is about, it’s quite simple in terms of what he’s asking of us. It makes so much sense, you always feel like you’re involved in everything that is going on on the field which makes it incredibly enjoyable. Other types of game plan and that, you come in and out of the game in terms of involvement but what is being asked of us here, I’m involved every single time. It’s definitely some of the most enjoyable rugby I’ve been involved in.” Whether or not Beirne gets to stretch that run in the starting team to double figures this Sunday when Italy visit Dublin for round three of the championship remains to be seen given this fixture against a side winless in the Six Nations since the same point in the 2015 campaign has been used to expose less experienced players in recent years. Beirne says he is ready for whatever is asked of him but he is certain that Ireland can keep building despite the 30-24 defeat in France and there is more to come from this team.

“So much, yeah, so much (more). There were a few things in the game that were frustrating, that we thought we took a backward step on, and a few things where we know if we can get right it’s going to completely change the outcome of things, if we can just nail down those simple mistakes that we’re making. Sometimes we’re switching off and we’re just not seeing what’s in front of us and I think if we can get that right then we’ll take a massive step forward.” end