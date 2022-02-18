Rónan Kelleher to miss the remainder of Six Nations

Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with a shoulder injury.
The 24-year-old hooker sustained the injury in the opening half of Ireland's defeat to France at Stade to France.
IRFU medics confirmed this morning he will now miss the remaining fixtures against Italy, England and Scotland.
They tweeted: "Unfortunately Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in Paris last weekend. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rónan."
The timeline of his recovery was not disclosed and it is unclear if he will be be fit for Leinster's return to European Champions Cup action in early April
His provincial colleague, Dan Sheehan, who replaced Kelleher in Paris, looks the most likely candidate to slot into the vacant role.
Ireland’s next Six Nations game is against the Italians at the Aviva Stadium on February 27th.