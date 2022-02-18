Stacey Flood and Ireland ‘building towards something bigger’

There are different shades of disappointment.

Stacey Flood was out-half on the Ireland 15s side that let a World Cup slip through their fingers when losing to Spain and Scotland in a qualifying tournament in Parma last September.

And she was a key member of the Ireland side that led Australia 12-0 but lost 17-12 in the final of the Seville sevens tournament last month. Two different codes, both tournaments haunted by regrets, but that isn’t where the similarities end.

The sevens side had already made history in the opening weeks of 2022 by winning five games in one event for the first time when they posted a fifth-place finish at an event in Malaga. Seville marked a first ever World Series decider.

“It was kind of surreal in the moment because you’re taking it game by game but then, looking back, I’m wondering how we lost that final, camping in their 22 for a long time,” said Flood this week.

“I was thinking about how we lost. But it’s huge for our team to make a final and sing that anthem. It was brilliant to do that and know we can take that next step and make quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals and come away with a medal.”

Ireland's Lucy Mulhall and Stacey Flood celebrate a penalty. Picture: INPHO/Martin Seras Lima

Aidan McNulty’s is a young group of players. The sense is of a squad that will only get better and better. As for the 15s, the truth is that the only way can be up after that traumatic failure to book their place at this year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The open letter sent to the IRFU by a host of past and present players made plain the discontent felt by those at the coal face but the arrival of Greg McWilliams as head coach and Niamh Briggs as an assistant brings hope of better days to come.

McWilliams and McNulty have been on site at the IRFU’s training centre in Sport Ireland in recent weeks, which should at least ensure a smooth transition between the two codes for players like Flood, Beibhinn Parsons and Niamh Higgins.

The dual players are currently with the sevens from Monday to Thursday, training with their clubs on release that evening and then playing AIL before repeating the schedule the next week. The first XV’s camp is a matter of weeks away.

On the horizon is another Six Nations campaign, starting on the last weekend of March, and one which will be more important than ever now that the top three sides will qualify for the top tier of the new WXV global tournament that kicks off in 2023. Another big year lies ahead, even if the looming World Cup this coming autumn will cast a shadow over much of it.

“I feel it will always be a sore spot because you’re missing out on something so big,” Flood admitted.

“When that World Cup is on this year, it will hurt the most, but it’s really exciting times for this squad now. For 15s and 7s.

“It’s starting a new leaf and starting a new chapter. Building towards something bigger. It’s just about looking forward, training and playing hard.”