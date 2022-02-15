Leinster Senior Schools Cup: Gonzaga hold off fighting Clongowes

Gonzaga never panicked and Rory Finlay and Oscar O'Neill scored late tries to seal the win
Oscar O'Neill of Gonzaga scores his side's fifth and the winning try. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 17:44
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

Gonzaga College 34 Clongowes Wood College 26

Gonzaga College held off a spirited fightback from Clongowes Wood College at Energia Park in Donnybrook yesterday to book their place in the Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-finals.

After opening the scoring with a routine Stephen McMahon penalty, 2019 finalists Gonzaga stretched further in front through a converted Jody Browne try in the 10th minute.

Thomas Murphy and Hugo McLaughlin contributed additional five-pointers for the Ranelagh side, before flanker Blayze Molloy touched down in the 34th minute to finally open their opponents' account.

Gonzaga celebrate scoring a try. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy
Gonzaga celebrate scoring a try. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Trailing 22-7 at the interval, nine-time champions Clongowes - who shared the Senior Cup with Newbridge College in 2020 - registered tries from Oscar O'Brien and Shane MacNulty within five minutes of the restart to leave just a single point between the teams.

Yet Gonzaga never panicked and with Rory Finlay and Oscar O'Neill both crossing over - in advance of Dan Daly's consolation effort for Clongowes - they ultimately advanced into the last-eight.

Gonzaga celebrates at full time. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy
Gonzaga celebrates at full time. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - J Browne, T Murphy, H McLaughlin, R Finlay, O O'Neill; Pens - S McMahon; Cons - S McMahon (3).

Scorers for Clongowes Wood College: Tries - B Molloy, O O'Brien, S MacNulty, D Daly; Cons - S MacNulty (3).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, R Finlay; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris; T Murphy, L O’Callaghan; N Maguire, G O’ Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: A McVerry, L McLaughlin, T Noone, T Wyley, M Tyrell, O Murray, O O’Neill, A O’Flanagan.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: P Spillane; S Noone, S MacNulty, H Roche Nagle, O O’Brien; T Murtagh, H MacGoey; F Macari, L Dowling, J Wyse; J Ruddy, A Kelly; B Molloy, D O’Brien, L Burke.

Replacements: T Cullen, K Ugwueru, C Caso, M Roche Nagle, D Daly, T Hennebry, H Coveney, H Mallon.

Referee: J Carvill (LRR).

