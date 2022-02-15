Leinster Senior Schools Cup: Gonzaga hold off fighting Clongowes

Gonzaga College 34 Clongowes Wood College 26

Gonzaga College held off a spirited fightback from Clongowes Wood College at Energia Park in Donnybrook yesterday to book their place in the Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-finals.

After opening the scoring with a routine Stephen McMahon penalty, 2019 finalists Gonzaga stretched further in front through a converted Jody Browne try in the 10th minute.

Thomas Murphy and Hugo McLaughlin contributed additional five-pointers for the Ranelagh side, before flanker Blayze Molloy touched down in the 34th minute to finally open their opponents' account.

Gonzaga celebrate scoring a try. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Trailing 22-7 at the interval, nine-time champions Clongowes - who shared the Senior Cup with Newbridge College in 2020 - registered tries from Oscar O'Brien and Shane MacNulty within five minutes of the restart to leave just a single point between the teams.

Yet Gonzaga never panicked and with Rory Finlay and Oscar O'Neill both crossing over - in advance of Dan Daly's consolation effort for Clongowes - they ultimately advanced into the last-eight.

Gonzaga celebrates at full time. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - J Browne, T Murphy, H McLaughlin, R Finlay, O O'Neill; Pens - S McMahon; Cons - S McMahon (3).

Scorers for Clongowes Wood College: Tries - B Molloy, O O'Brien, S MacNulty, D Daly; Cons - S MacNulty (3).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, R Finlay; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris; T Murphy, L O’Callaghan; N Maguire, G O’ Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: A McVerry, L McLaughlin, T Noone, T Wyley, M Tyrell, O Murray, O O’Neill, A O’Flanagan.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: P Spillane; S Noone, S MacNulty, H Roche Nagle, O O’Brien; T Murtagh, H MacGoey; F Macari, L Dowling, J Wyse; J Ruddy, A Kelly; B Molloy, D O’Brien, L Burke.

Replacements: T Cullen, K Ugwueru, C Caso, M Roche Nagle, D Daly, T Hennebry, H Coveney, H Mallon.

Referee: J Carvill (LRR).